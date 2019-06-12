New global initiative: 61 strangers from different countries commit to bringing the world together with a connecting tattoo

"At momondo our mission is to open the world and our newest initiative reaffirms this," said Per Christiansen, VP, Marketing EMEA at momondo. "Travel is one way to become more open-minded, giving us a different perspective of other countries and cultures, as well as our own."

"To help fight the trend towards a divided world that our study shows, we decided to create a visual, living manifestation of human connection," Christiansen continued. "We asked people from all over the world, each with a different story, to make a commitment in the form of a single-line tattoo - to show that despite our differences, we are united in our humanity. We were blown away when thousands of people applied to take part."

Of those thousands, 61 diverse individuals from different countries and backgrounds offered their skin as a canvas to tell their story and show their commitment to bringing the world together. They each received a unique tattoo designed by globally renowned tattoo artist Mo Ganji, then traveled together to share their stories and stand shoulder-to-shoulder to create The World Piece: a unique, world-first artwork.

"One of the best ways to connect with people is by traveling," said Christiansen. "We want The World Piece to spark a global conversation that inspires people to travel with an open and curious mind - to connect with others and see there are more things uniting us than dividing us."

The World Piece is just one of many initiatives that show momondo's commitment to opening the world. Other initiatives include the Open World Projects, The Passport Initiative, support for CISV International and The DNA Journey.

Competition Info:

momondo is offering two people the chance to become part of The World Piece. Two winners from different countries and cultures will be selected based on their reasons for wanting to help bring the world together and will win a three-day trip to Berlin (including flight and hotel) to get connecting tattoos designed and inked by tattooist Mo Ganji. Up to 20 additional people will each receive €1000 to visit the country that would most open their mind to the world. More information here .

Watch the film here .

Read more about the making of the film here .

About The Value of Traveling 2019: Opening Our World Survey:

The survey is based on responses from 7,300 respondents aged 18-65, from 18 countries. Respondents are demographically represented in relation to gender, age and region. Data collection took place between 28 February and 7 March 2019 through an e-survey via the research company Cint's online population panels in each country.

