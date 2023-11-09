New global marketing service launches in Dubai

~ TEAM LEWIS appoints Maha Ayash to lead team in the UAE ~

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAM LEWIS has launched a new office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). This marks the agency's 25th office.

The opening represents continued investment in cross-border capabilities for international clients. TEAM LEWIS Dubai will open its doors with a roster of flagship global accounts including BlackBerry.

Maha Ayash will lead the setup. She joins TEAM LEWIS with substantial experience in providing strategic advice for clients across a wide range of sectors, including mobility, business advocacy, sustainability and aerospace. Ayash is also a member of LinkedIn's Top Voice program and holds a Master's Degree from the American University of Beirut. She is fluent in English and Arabic.

Yvonne van Bokhoven, Executive Vice President, EMEA and APAC, at TEAM LEWIS, said: "The UAE and MENA region are lynchpins for many global industries. The opening of this office is an important step on our journey. Our clients asked us to open in this geography due to the significant market opportunities and we responded."

"Maha is a talented specialist consultant with an international mindset. I'm excited about working with her to deliver world-class services for our clients in the UAE and beyond," van Bokhoven added.

Maha Ayash said: "I am thrilled to join TEAM LEWIS. I look forward to building a talented team to deliver integrated services to our current clients as well as diversifying our client portfolio."

