New Global MBTI Assessments Proves Reliability with Updated Statistics

From its initial development, the MBTI assessment has continued to be evaluated through the latest statistical techniques and tested with larger, better quality samples. "While it's still very much based on the same theoretical underpinnings, it's not the same instrument that was introduced in the 1950s," said Dr. Rich Thompson, Senior Director of Research at The Myers-Briggs Company.

"It's gone through significant revisions over the past several decades to ensure its accuracy and from its inception, has been continuously updated and modernized."

Proven to accommodate cultural variations across 20 different countries, the Global MBTI includes new Step I and Step II assessments, both of which have been developed using representative samples of the global population and are suitable for use by anyone in the world. Additionally, the assessment:

Is based on a population sample of over 16,000 people

Uses new statistical techniques, including cutting-edge Latent Class Analysis (specially designed to group data into categories, better aligning with MBTI theory of dichotomies)

Offers one uniform set of items and standardized scoring for all versions of the assessment

New supporting materials and resources enhance the Global MBTI experience

The Global MBTI has launched on the Elevate online portal in 25 different languages. In addition, six of the most popular MBTI reports are also available (currently in English only):

The updated Global MBTI Step I assessment is also available with MBTI Complete. MBTI Complete is a simple, self-directed introduction to personality type. MBTI practitioners save time by using this as the first step in their development programs with an all-in-one assessment and interpretation that gets ready to work with personality type more quickly.

The Global MBTI assessments are also accompanied by a number of supporting materials that provide detail on the science behind the instrument and its recommended use, including:

A single manual that covers both the Step I and Step II Assessments

16 country/language supplements (with 7 more coming soon) detail each of the samples used in constructing the assessment and include the distribution of each MBTI type for each country

Updated versions of the Step II Users Guide, Understanding Your Step II Results and the Exploring Your Myers-Briggs Type Workbook

Also new? The Probability Index

The Global MBTI Assessments have a new graphical presentation of Step I results, including the Probability Index, which measures the likelihood of a person getting the same result on a retest.

"It's a common misconception that you can measure how strong someone's MBTI preferences are. With MBTI preferences, it's like being right or left-handed. You can use both hands, but using one comes more naturally and feels easier than the other. The Probability Index measures the statistical likelihood of someone getting the same outcome if they take the assessment again, not the strength of their preference or personality," said Dr. Thompson.

The Probability Index uses a scale of 50-100 on either side and indicates whether the probability of getting the same result are very likely, likely or somewhat likely.

Learn more about the new Global MBTI assessments .

