New Global Research Finds 103 Treatable Signs and Symptoms of Perimenopause and Menopause

Morphus Survey Offers Data from More Than 3,000 Women Worldwide

of women are unsure of the menopause stage they are in. 53% of women have not found the answers they are looking for regarding their symptoms, whether that be from traditional healthcare routes or elsewhere.

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morphus' Perimenopause and Menopause Signs & Symptoms Survey—completed by more than 3,000 women around the world—has today highlighted 103 treatable signs and symptoms as well as how women look for help to deal with them.

The data in this groundbreaking study shows that, overall, the top-reported symptoms are fatigue, brain fog, sleep issues and memory lapse—but there are another 99 physical and emotional effects. The days of characterizing menopause as just "hot flashes" are long behind us—out of the top ten symptoms, five are related to cognitive health.

Just as importantly, 20 percent of the women who participated in the Morphus survey were experiencing symptoms but were unsure of whether they were in the perimenopause or menopause stage. What this tells us is that there is a huge community of women trying to understand what their symptoms mean; they are looking for answers, help and support to manage their symptoms and overall health during this phase of their lives.

According to the research, while women in menopause are more prone than the other groups to look for doctors' help, women in perimenopause are more likely to seek guidance from social media or friends and family members. It is clear from this study that many steps need to be taken to normalize the conversation around menopause and empower women to take charge of their health and changing bodies.

Morphus' range of symptom-specific supplements are proven to elevate women's menopause wellness journeys—but just as important to Morphus is the recognition through their groundbreaking data collection that everyone's journey is different and that we can transform ourselves through knowledge and education.

Morphus cofounder Andrea Donsky commented: "As a nutritionist, menopause educator and menopause researcher, I spent several years personally tracking the signs and symptoms of perimenopause and menopause, and we can now confirm there are 103 of them…and counting! It's vitally important that women feel that their symptoms are acknowledged rather than dismissed. Everyone experiences menopause differently, and no one should have to suffer alone. At Morphus, we guide women toward the resources, help and advice they need to take control of their unique menopause journey.

Morphus' goals are to help women navigate this time in their lives, empower them to take charge of their health and symptoms and arm women with resources and education so they can make the right decisions for their changing bodies. As part of this drive, which includes a website filled with education, courses, further research and a podcast, Morphus has also developed a range of supplements with science-backed ingredients to help with many of the symptoms women are experiencing.

Methodology: Currently, more than 3,100 women have taken part in the Signs & Symptoms survey through the research page on the Morphus website, which is also linked via social media and in Morphus' newsletter. This survey is ongoing and has regular points where data cuts are made for analysis (the last being in June 2023). There are also concurrent surveys into sleep, stress and anxiety, phantom smells and women in the workplace, which feed into the overall research and reports.

You can see the full findings of Morphus' survey in our new white paper .

About Morphus

Morphus was cofounded by Andrea Donsky and Randy Boyer, wellness educators and health experts with more than 23 years of experience. As women who had noticed changes in their bodies but hadn't necessarily made the correlation between those symptoms and perimenopause, it took their own research to truly understand and navigate their way through this time in their lives (since the outside sources they had turned to had not given them the answers they required). And that's why they created Morphus—to spark and change the conversation around menopause, to bring together women who are looking for support and information and to create a venue for women to support each other…and to do so with the latest evidence-based scientific research and information on perimenopause and menopause.

Find out more about Morphus and our pioneering approach to perimenopause and menopause at https://wearemorphus.com/

