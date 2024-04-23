New Global Study Shows That Gen Z Deeply Values Close Relationships But Largely Feels Undeserving of Love

Young Life releases first study of its kind; research indicates the critical need for relationship-building with trusted adults outside of family

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Life today released the first chapter of The RELATE Project , a groundbreaking global study of today's adolescents. Looking at their capacity for resilience, happiness and life satisfaction, and depth of relationships, the study surveyed young people between the ages of 13 and 24 across eight countries around the globe: the U.S. and Mexico, the U.K., as well as Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and India.

Among a wealth of findings, chapter one of the newly released data confirms that among adolescents around the world today, person-to-person contact still matters greatly to teens, with a majority of young people most often communicating with their closest friends in person. The first chapter of The RELATE Project is available to view and download at relate.younglife.org .

"We initiated this project because we want to further understand the next generation and what makes them tick. We care deeply for them. As part of this, we want to empower young people to grow into the influential adults we know they can be, and we're excited to share these findings with others, so – together – we can help younger generations flourish," said Newt Crenshaw, President and CEO of Young Life. "Through this work, we see a strong narrative of hopefulness. Young people face many obstacles, but they are learning resilience and bring a belief they can make our world better. Not only this, but as adults we are learning ways we can improve the self-concept and quality relationships of young people to help define this next generation."

The RELATE Project findings come from an online survey conducted by Young Life in July and August 2023, which gathered results from 7,261 adolescents ages 13-24 around the world.

Key findings analyzed in Chapter 1: Showing Up - Relationships Matter

Gen Z needs to know they are deserving of love. More than 40% of adolescents worldwide do not feel they are "worthy of being loved." From ages 16–18, adolescents show the lowest confidence that they are worthy of receiving love.

Person-to-person contact still matters greatly to teens. 55% of teens worldwide most often communicate with their closest friends face-to-face. 20% of teens are most likely to connect through phone calls, FaceTime, or WhatsApp. The remaining quarter (25%) of teens worldwide say they most often use texts, emails, DMs, or other digital means to communicate with their closest friends.

Despite being the first digitally native generation, in fact friends and family are still the primary sources adolescents will turn to for help, consistent across countries. Even as teens pull away, they're still looking to adults for guidance. About two-thirds of teens and young adults say their mother or their spouse/partner is their primary trusted confidant, far surpassing any other trusted adult.



The RELATE Project will consist of four chapters, which will be released over the course of the next several months. To check out all of the findings from chapter one and stay updated on the release of the coming chapters, visit relate.younglife.org .

