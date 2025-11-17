New Global Theme Park Destination Emerging: Mexico's VidantaWorld Launches in December with World's First Luxury Theme Park Debut Set for Fall 2026 as Resort-Guests-Only Experience

"The Best of All Possible Worlds" Opens with Cirque du Soleil LÚDŌ, Two High-End Hotels, and a Concert Series Featuring Lionel Richie and Michael Bublé, Positioning Mexico to Rival World's Premier Entertainment Destinations

Launch Marks Opening Chapter of Multi-Park, Multi-Resort Destination

Designed For Continuous Expansion

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Watch out, world: Mexico is staking its claim as a global destination and theme park innovator. Grupo Vidanta today announced VidantaWorld - a bold new vacation destination poised to elevate the experience staged by entertainment giants and cruise titans. Launching this December, VidantaWorld's debut includes the premiere of Cirque du Soleil LÚDŌ, the opening of two luxury all-suite hotels — BON Hotel and Jungala Hotel — and a concert series featuring Lionel Richie and Michael Bublé. These exciting developments set the count-down to the Fall 2026 debut of BON (Beauty of Nature) Luxury Theme Park, the world's first luxury-focused theme park at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta.

VidantaWorld represents the most ambitious hospitality and entertainment initiative to emerge in decades — a brand-new collection of luxury vacation experiences designed to elevate the typical theme park destination with a relentless focus on quality not volume.

Created to be "the Best of All Possible Worlds," VidantaWorld intends to deliver thrills without the lines and hassles, entertainment wrapped in nature, culinary excellences typical of premium cruises and incredible beaches without the parking lots and traffic.

VidantaWorld seamlessly integrates a world-class luxury theme park with five-star resort hospitality, breathtaking Cirque du Soleil productions, world-class dining, epic pools, and championship golf — including Greg Norman's Vidanta Vallarta (home of the PGA TOUR Mexico Open). Set within an expansive, beach-inclusive environment free of cars and protected by airport-level security, it represents the next level of vacation luxury.

"VidantaWorld isn't just entering the theme park destination market — we are elevating the guest experience and extending the market beyond families with young kids to better cater to active adults, multi-generational families and premium-minded, discerning couples with high service expectations," said Michel Beuffe, Chief Operations Officer for VidantaWorld. "And when BON Luxury Theme Park opens next fall, it will debut as an exclusive experience available only to guests staying at our Nuevo Vallarta resort — ensuring the level of service, spaciousness, and ease that define true luxury. VidantaWorld truly is 'the best of all possible worlds' because soon, families will no longer have to choose between a luxury beach resort vacation, a theme park destination or a mega yacht experience. At VidantaWorld, you can have it all."

Phase One: VidantaWorld Experiences Launching Dec. 1, 2025 through Fall 2026

Opening Dec. 1, 2025:

BON Hotel, a luxury property, at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta — This boutique, all-suite luxury hotel is designed for park-view living with many suites offering views into BON Luxury Theme Park as well as skyline views. Interiors feature separate lounges and kitchenettes for easy family living, with finishes that echo the park's imaginative design language and quick access to dining and entertainment across the resort.

Jungala Hotel, a luxury property, at VidantaWorld Riviera Maya — Now bookable as part of the VidantaWorld portfolio, Jungala Hotel is an all-suite luxury retreat set within the resort's tropical landscape. Each one-bedroom deluxe suite includes a separate living area and kitchenette for residential style comfort. The hotel sits steps from Jungala Aqua Experience — home to Latin America's longest lazy river — delivering an elevated stay that typical theme-park hotels can't match.

Both properties are members of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts LVX Collection and are now bookable for stays beginning Dec. 1 through a professional travel advisor, at VidantaWorld.com or through travel booking sites like Expedia.com, Booking.com, Hotel Beds, Web Beds, and Despegar.

Opening Dec. 16, 2025:

Cirque du Soleil LÚDŌ at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta — This water-themed production housed in a $200-million, custom-built theater with a 360-degree aquatic stage and wrap-around aquarium, demonstrates VidantaWorld's commitment to entertainment that is second to none. LÚDŌ — Latin for "I play" — marks Cirque du Soleil's first aquatic production since the legendary O in Las Vegas and fuses world-renowned artistry with fine dining and immersive storytelling.

Staged in a 696-seat theater, the show channels water through every moment — unfolding in cascading visuals, gravity-defying acrobatics, and next-gen effects engineered to move as fluidly as the story. The venue pairs an inventive gourmet dining program with state-of-the-art systems, advanced acoustics, and striking architecture.

Located inside BON Luxury Theme Park — LÚDŌ welcomes audiences ahead of the park's debut. While BON officially opens next Fall, theater-goers step into the finished Wonder Bay precinct now, with curated sightlines that preview select attractions and environments.

VidantaWorld Concert Series

Complementing VidantaWorld's permanent Cirque du Soleil residencies is the VidantaWorld Concert Series featured at the Nuevo Vallarta resort, delivering rotating headline entertainment throughout the year, with world-class performances from internationally acclaimed artists.

Dec 11, 2025

VidantaWorld launches with an unforgettable performance by music legend Lionel Richie on December 11, setting the tone for the world-class entertainment that defines the VidantaWorld experience.

May 21, 2026

International superstar Michael Bublé headlines the first show in the 2026 VidantaWorld Concert Series at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta on May 21, marking a year filled with performances by world-renowned artists. The VidantaWorld Concert Series will feature several additional headliners throughout 2026.

Opening Fall 2026:

BON Luxury Theme Park at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta — The world's first luxury theme park is designed to elevate not imitate, featuring an all-generations experience that blends thrilling attractions, relaxation, elevated service and natural beauty.

A veteran team of globally recognized themed-entertainment visionaries — including creatives behind some of the most celebrated immersive lands and next-generation parks in North America — is advising the overall creative vision. Execution is being led by industry mainstays P&P Projects, Intamin, Zamperla, Vekoma, Mack Rides, and Brogent. These collaborations ensure BON's mix of coasters, family attractions, and media-driven experiences matches leading international parks — and integrates seamlessly with elevated hospitality.

With 23 attractions plus 25 restaurants offering dining that surpasses typical theme park fare, 16 shops, and immersive themed lands including BON Plaza, Fantasy Gardens, Empire of Light, Land of Legends and the Cirque du Soleil Zone, BON sets a new standard for what a theme park can be when luxury is the starting point, not an add-on.

Open the first year only to guests staying at the Nuevo Vallarta resort, BON introduces a luxury-first park model to the Americas, as an all-generations experience designed to draw travelers from across the globe. Its hospitality-forward operating model is designed to minimize the time guests spend in queues, so the day centers on discovery and delight rather than racing between attractions just to stand in line.

Access to BON Luxury Theme Park through 2027 is reserved exclusively for guests of the BON Hotel and other luxury accommodations at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta — about 3,000 upscale rooms and suites. Capacity is intentionally limited to keep waits short and service attentive. After the first year exclusively serving resort guests, the BON Luxury Theme Park will welcome the general public.

The Complete VidantaWorld Experience: The Best of All Possible Worlds

VidantaWorld comprehensive vacation experience including theme parks, entertainment, dining, water parks, recreation and beaches will span two integrated resort destinations in Mexico to deliver on the brand's promise of "the best of all possible worlds":

VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta — A 2,500-acre coastal destination between the Sierra Madre mountains and the Pacific Ocean that combines everything: expansive beachfront and ocean views; BON Luxury Theme Park (opening Fall 2026 with access exclusively for guests staying on property as part of a first phase Soft Opening) with attractions rivaling the best theme parks in the world; Cirque du Soleil LÚDŌ (opening Dec. 16, 2025), BON hotel (opening Dec. 1, 2025), the PGA TOUR Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (October 2026); multiple championship golf courses including a design by Greg Norman as well as the region's only lit course; award-winning destinations spas; tennis and pickleball courts; a private gondola system that takes guests across the property, offering sweeping views of the resort's incredible landscapes; and world-class concerts featuring global artists like Lionel Richie and Michael Buble'. In addition, elevated wooden walkways connect guests to experiences throughout the resort, immersing them into a canopy-level views of orchids, bromeliads, and herons at rest never to be contaminated with cars, traffic lights or buses.

VidantaWorld Riviera Maya — A world-class resort on Mexico's Caribbean coast that extends the VidantaWorld experience to a second stunning location. Features include incredible white-sand beaches, the Jungala Aqua Experience with Latin America's longest lazy river, Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ — the first-ever Cirque du Soleil dinner show, the Jungala Hotel, a Nicklaus Design golf course showcasing the area's natural beauty, award-winning spas and endless entertainment.

VidantaWorld represents the only brand in the world offering this unique and elevated integration — matching the world's premier theme parks' excellence while surpassing them in luxury hospitality, culinary quality, live entertainment, championship golf and rich horticulture. These destinations truly offer "the best of all possible worlds."

A New Global Competitor Built on 50 Years of Excellence

For more than 50 years, Grupo Vidanta has set the standard for luxury travel in Mexico, developing multiple high-end beach and leisure destinations across the country defined by elevated service, dramatic settings, and large-scale amenities. The company's portfolio also includes one of the most extensive championship golf offerings in Latin America and serves as home of the Mexico Open.

VidantaWorld is the company's boldest undertaking to date, positioning Mexico alongside the world's most celebrated themed entertainment destinations. Founded in 1974 by Daniel Chávez Morán, Grupo Vidanta has built end-to-end expertise in creativity, design, construction, and operations, allowing it to deliver fully integrated, ground-up destinations at true resort scale.

"More than 50 years ago, this company was started with a dream of showcasing Mexico's beauty and hospitality to the world," said Beuffe. "VidantaWorld is the culmination of that dream — a destination so extraordinary that it stands alongside the world's most iconic entertainment destinations as one of the must-visit experiences on Earth. We're not trying to copy what others have done. We're establishing something entirely new: the first brand to combine world-class theme park excellence with true luxury hospitality, permanent Cirque du Soleil residencies, championship golf, and breathtaking natural settings. That's why we say VidantaWorld is 'the best of all possible worlds.'"

To book or explore VidantaWorld experiences, contact your travel advisor, visit VidantaWorld.com, or call 1-855-227-5685.

About VidantaWorld

VidantaWorld represents the most ambitious hospitality and entertainment initiative in decades — a visionary collection of luxury vacation experiences designed to elevate the legacy theme-park destination. Built around an unwavering commitment to quality over volume, VidantaWorld is created to be "The Best of All Possible Worlds."

With locations in Nuevo Vallarta and Riviera Maya, guests discover theme-park thrills without the endless lines; entertainment immersed in nature; the culinary excellence of the finest premium cruises; and wide-open beaches without the congestion or parking hassles. Seamlessly integrating a world-class luxury theme park with five-star resort hospitality; breathtaking Cirque du Soleil productions; exquisite dining; spectacular pools; award-winning spas; and championship golf — all within secure, car-free resort campuses wrapped in natural beauty - VidantaWorld stands as a next-level destination poised to deliver happiness, service, relaxation, and fun for generations to come.

