New Gluten-Free Subscription Box Brings Joy to Celiac Community

DENVER, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Love Me Gluten Free today released its highly-anticipated May gluten-free subscription box just in time for Celiac Disease Awareness Month.

Each month, Love Me Gluten Free founder, Jenny Levine Finke, thoughtfully curates a themed box of 8-10 high-value items from trusted gluten-free brands. She sends these boxes of goodies to hundreds of households across the U.S. and Canada.

The May box is themed "Jenny's Favorite Things" and includes some of the founder's favorite gluten-free brands, including Aleia's, Crunchsters, Crunchmaster, Banza, Miracle Noodle, Red Apple Lipstick, Gluten Free & More Magazine, Hand + Heart Gluten-Free, Savor by Suzie, and Sweet Sydney's.

"The gluten-free lifestyle can be depressing and isolating at times. I created Love Me Gluten Free to be an uplifting and positive experience for the gluten-free community to explore safe products from trustworthy brands," says Finke. "Each box is beautifully wrapped, includes a special mystery gift, and offers a fun unboxing experience that makes subscribers feel good about being gluten-free."

Love Me Gluten Free is not an ordinary subscription box that includes just a handful of snacks. Rather, a Love Me Gluten Free subscription box includes full-size bags of pasta, loaves of bread, and gluten-free baking mixes alongside snack foods like pretzels, cookies, and crackers.

Finke wants more CPG brands to see the potential of being inside her premium gluten-free subscription boxes.

"Sampling is one of the most cost-effective marketing tactics today. Brands that want to reach the lucrative gluten-free community and generate ongoing exposure should take a closer look at the rare opportunity to seed their products directly inside the homes of hundreds of eager gluten-free eaters," she says.

About Love Me Gluten Free

Love Me Gluten Free was founded in January 2024 by Jenny Levine Finke, the blogger behind Good For You Gluten Free and the author of Dear Gluten, It's Not Me, It's You. 34º Crisps, Altitude Snacks, Canyon Bakehouse, Justin's, Lentiful, Outrageous Baking, Pastamore, and Perky Jerky are some of the leading gluten-free brands that have been featured in Love Me Gluten Free boxes. Visit LoveMeGlutenFree.com for more information.

