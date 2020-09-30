New Gluten-Free Veggie Pasta from Ancient Harvest: All Veggies, No Grain!

GOLDEN, Colo., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- How do you get one full serving of vegetables and 12 grams of protein in a 2 oz. portion of pasta with no wheat and just five clean ingredients? Meet new gluten-free Ancient Harvest Veggie Pasta – a blend of green lentils, kale, spinach and cauliflower bound together with natural tapioca starch to produce an al dente-like bite that gets a big thumbs up even from traditional pasta lovers.

An equivalent helping of wheat-based vegetable pasta contains only one-half serving of vegetables, 8 grams of protein and various additives. With double the veggie power, Ancient Harvest Veggie Pasta can help close a critical dietary gap common to American adults – only 9% of whom get the recommended daily serving of 2-3 cups of vegetables per day – while also supplying a healthy dose of natural, plant-based nutrition in every noodle-y bite.

The new pasta line comes in penne, rotini and spaghetti options and is Certified Gluten-Free as well as Non-GMO Project Verified. It's available on Amazon and in all Sprouts stores for $4.49 (MSRP) per 8 oz. box.

Ancient Harvest Veggie Pasta is the latest addition to the company's pasta lineup, which also includes Protein Pasta (formerly POW! Pasta, made from green lentils or red lentils with up to 25 grams of protein per 3.5 oz serving) and Organic Corn, Brown Rice & Quinoa Pasta (formerly Supergrain Pasta, now with an improved taste and texture with the addition of brown rice flour).

About Ancient Harvest

Ancient Harvest was the first company to bring quinoa to the U.S. in 1983, helping establish it as one of the country's premier superfoods. Today the company's portfolio spans a wide range of organic, non-GMO, plant-based foods including multiple varieties of quinoa, pasta and polenta – all made from gluten-free 'power' ingredients ranging from quinoa to beans and lentils. For more information, visit www.ancientharvest.com

SOURCE Ancient Harvest

Related Links

http://www.ancientharvest.com

