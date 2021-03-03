New Go! Go! Cory Carson® Toys from VTech® Race onto Shelves

"The response to our Go! Go! Cory Carson line has been tremendous," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "Parents and kids love watching the show together, and then bringing the adventures of Cory and friends to life through our toys. We're so excited that the show is now available to even more children on the Netflix Jr. YouTube channel."

Kids are in for a sweet treat with Two Scoops Eileen Ice Cream Truck™! Introduced in a popular Go! Go! Cory Carson episode, Eileen lights up, talks and plays sound effects and songs from the show. Eileen comes with special-edition mini Cory and Chrissy PlayZone™ characters, serving up sweet pretend play. Kids will also love exploring the Carson's backyard with The Carson Playhouse™. From the jump ramp and tire swing to the seesaw, Mama Carson encourages exploration and imaginative play along with special-edition mini Cory and Chrissy. And Fire Rescue Cory™ will save the day as he talks about firefighting training with fun phrases, sounds and songs.

The new toys are available now at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.vtechkids.com/corycarson. Highlights of the line include:

Go! Go! Cory Carson® Two Scoops Eileen Ice Cream Truck™: Can you hear the ice cream truck? Pick your favorite ice cream treat with Two Scoops Eileen Ice Cream Truck™ just like in the original series Go! Go! Cory Carson! Hear Eileen talk by pressing her light-up windshield button, and watch her cone light up as she plays sound effects and songs from the show. With so many kinds of ice cream, how will Cory and Chrissy choose? Drive the included special-edition mini Cory and mini Chrissy PlayZone™ characters up to the window and press Eileen's serving counter for more role-play interactions. Eileen's face lights up with the sounds. Roll Eileen around to see her cone light up and hear her play music. Who wants ice cream? ($19.99/2+ Years)

Go! Go! Cory Carson® The Carson Playhouse™: Launch into an exciting play date with the Carsons at the Go! Go! Cory Carson® The Carson Playhouse™ playset just like in the original series Go! Go! Cory Carson! Hear Mama Carson encourage exploration of all the exciting activities the playhouse has to offer with special-edition mini PlayZone™ characters Cory and Chrissy. Press the mailbox to flip open the garage door and launch the characters into the tire swing. Play on the seesaw or with the tire swing for even more role-play fun, then activate the PlayZone™ location in front of the garage front door to hear each character say unique phrases. Are you ready for fun? ($14.99/2+ Years)

Go! Go! Cory Carson® Fire Rescue Cory™: Captain Cory is here to save the day! I'm Fire Rescue Cory™, and you're going to love going on adventures with me in Bumperton Hills just like in the original series Go! Go! Cory Carson! We'll have so much fun together. For even more role-play fun, place the fire hose on my back to hear me talk about firefighter training! Hear more phrases by pressing my light-up windshield button. I'll also play sound effects and music while my face lights up. Roll me around to trigger role-play sound effects. Who's ready for some fun!? (Not for use on Go! Go! Cory Carson® playsets.) ($9.99/2+ Years)

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Nicole Francisco

Coyne Public Relations

973-588-2000

[email protected]

SOURCE VTech

Related Links

http://www.vtech.com

