Director Nominee Proxy Votes

For % of Proxy Votes

For Proxy Votes

Withheld % of Proxy Votes

Withheld Gillian Davidson 290,993,987 99.32% 1,993,522 0.68% James Estey 288,226,613 98.38% 4,760,896 1.62% Margaret Mulligan 290,927,695 99.30% 2,059,814 0.70% Ian Pearce 288,381,438 98.43% 4,606,071 1.57% Hannes Portmann 288,871,542 98.60% 4,115,967 1.40% Marilyn Schonberner 290,754,078 99.24% 2,233,431 0.76% Raymond Threlkeld 287,619,941 98.17% 5,367,568 1.83%

Percentages are based on votes cast for or withheld from voting.

The results of the other matters considered at the Meeting are disclosed in the Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on April 27, 2018.

ABOUT NEW GOLD INC.

New Gold is an intermediate gold mining company. The Company has a portfolio of four producing assets in top-rated jurisdictions. The New Afton and Rainy River Mines in Canada, the Mesquite Mine in the United States and the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico (which transitioned to residual leaching in 2016), provide the Company with its current production base. In addition, New Gold owns 100% of the Blackwater project located in Canada. New Gold's objective is to be the leading intermediate gold producer, focused on the environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, please visit www.newgold.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-gold-announces-results-of-vote-for-election-of-board-of-directors-300639123.html

SOURCE New Gold Inc.

Related Links

www.newgold.com

