NEW GOLD ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF VOTE FOR ELECTION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) today announces the voting results from the election of its Board of Directors at New Gold's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 14, 2024, as set out below.

Election of Directors

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Patrick Godin 361,329,329 99.53 % 1,717,797 0.47 % Nicholas Chirekos 290,253,990 79.95 % 72,793,135 20.05 % Gillian Davidson 341,491,337 94.06 % 21,555,788 5.94 % Thomas McCulley 361,301,870 99.52 % 1,745,255 0.48 % Margaret Mulligan 359,813,070 99.11 % 3,234,055 0.89 % Richard O'Brien 361,028,341 99.44 % 2,018,784 0.56 % Ian Pearce 340,842,205 93.88 % 22,204,920 6.12 % Marilyn Schonberner 356,463,339 98.19 % 6,583,788 1.81 %

Appointment of Auditor

Votes For Votes Against % For % Against 364,555,009 66,778,395 84.52 % 15.48 %

Say on Pay Advisory Vote

Votes For Votes Against % For % Against 358,842,014 4,205,111 98.84 % 1.16 %

The results of the other matters considered at the Meeting are disclosed in the Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com on May 14, 2024.

About New Gold

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River gold mine and the New Afton copper-gold mine. The Company also holds other Canadian-focused investments. New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to the environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com .

