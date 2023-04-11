New Gold Announces Senior Management Appointments and Strengthens Technical Leadership Team

New Gold appoints Yohann Bouchard as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and promotes Ankit Shah to Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development

TORONTO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Yohann Bouchard as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and the promotion of Ankit Shah to Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development. New Gold also announces the appointment of Luke Buchanan as Vice President, Technical Services and Jean-François Ravenelle as Vice President, Geology.

"I am very pleased to have Yohann join our team. He brings an impressive record of operational excellence, technical knowledge, and a strong commitment to health and safety and growth to New Gold during an exciting time for our Company," stated Patrick Godin, President and CEO. "In addition, Luke's broad technical knowledge and strategic vision and Jean-François' extensive knowledge in structural geology and exploration, will be assets to our team as we continue to advance growth opportunities and sustained production at our operations."

"I am also pleased to have Ankit join our senior leadership team. He has been instrumental in the transformation of the Company in recent years, including the divestment of the Blackwater project, as well as executing the strategic partnership with the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan at the New Afton Mine. Ankit will continue to have responsibility for the Company's strategy, business development and capital markets activities, including investor relations," added Mr. Godin.

"Our mission of being a leading intermediate gold and copper producer remains unchanged. With the additional bench strength and experience, I am confident our team can help lead our operations and our Company towards our goal of increased production at lower costs, delivering sustained free cash flow over the coming years," added Mr. Godin.

Yohann Bouchard , Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Yohann Bouchard brings with him more than 25 years of progressive technical and operations experience in the mining industry. Most recently, Mr. Bouchard was Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Yamana Gold ("Yamana"). Mr. Bouchard joined Yamana in October 2014 and was responsible for Yamana's mining operations in the Americas, and overseeing the key operational groups across the company. Prior to joining Yamana, Mr. Bouchard occupied key operating and technical positions with Primero Mining Corporation, IAMGOLD Corporation, Breakwater Resources Ltd. and Cambior Inc. Mr. Bouchard oversaw precious and base metal operations in the Americas and in Africa. Mr. Bouchard holds a Bachelor of Mining Engineering degree from École Polytechnique of Montréal. He is registered as a professional engineer with Professional Engineers Ontario.

Ankit Shah , Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development

Ankit Shah is a mining finance executive with over 15 years of experience in strategy, corporate development, capital allocation and investor relations, primarily in the mining industry. Mr. Shah joined the Company in 2010 with the primary focus of working with the corporate development and investor relations teams. Mr. Shah was promoted to Vice President, Strategy and Business Development in September 2019. Since that time, he has taken on progressively more responsibility for many facets of the business. Prior to joining New Gold, Mr. Shah worked for both Ernst & Young and KPMG within their Assurance and Financial Advisory practices. Mr. Shah is both a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Professional Accountant.

Luke Buchanan , Vice President, Technical Services

Luke Buchanan has over 18 years of experience as a mining engineer overseeing mine planning, technical studies and mineral resources and reserves, and most recently was the Senior Vice President, Technical Services at Yamana. Prior to joining Yamana, Mr. Buchanan held progressively senior operating and technical positions at Newmont Corporation, AMC Consultants and Primero Mining Corporation in both Australia and Canada. Mr. Buchanan holds a Bachelor of Mining Engineering degree from the University of New South Wales.

Jean-François Ravenelle, Vice President, Geology

Jean-François Ravenelle has over 20 years of experience in structural geology applied to precious and base metal deposits for both brownfield and greenfield projects, and most recently was the Structural Geology Practice Lead for Metals Exploration at BHP Group Limited ("BHP"). Prior to BHP, Mr. Ravenelle was the Director of Geology at Yamana, where he focused on optimizing operations, exploration projects, and corporate development. Preceding Yamana, he held the role of Principal Consultant with SRK Consulting, Canada. Mr. Ravenelle began his career as a field geologist for the Geological Survey of Canada, Goldcorp, Virginia Gold Mines, and Freewest Resources. He holds a Ph.D. in Structural and Economic Geology from the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique and is a registered professional geologist in Ontario and Quebec.

About New Gold

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate mining Company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River gold mine and the New Afton copper-gold mine. The Company also holds Canadian-focused investments. New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to the environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com .

