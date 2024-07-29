NEW GOLD APPOINTS CHRISTIAN MILAU TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) is pleased to announce that Christian Milau has been appointed to its Board of Directors (the "Board") effective immediately.

Christian brings over 25 years of experience in finance, capital markets and mining. He is a mining executive with experience leading growth-oriented exploration, development, and operating mining companies with a focus on gold and copper. His mining experience includes Chief Executive Officer of Equinox Gold from 2016 to 2022, leading the company through five mergers and acquisitions and growing from a single-asset developer to a multi-mine producer with eight operating mines. Prior to Equinox, he served as Chief Executive Officer at True Gold Mining from 2015 until it was acquired by Endeavour Mining in 2016. He also served as Chief Financial Officer of Endeavour Mining from 2011 to 2015, and Vice President, Treasurer at New Gold from 2008 to 2011. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer and a founder of Saudi Discovery Company, a private copper exploration company focused on exploration in Saudi Arabia. He is also a corporate director, serving on the boards of Copper Standard Resources, Arras Minerals Corp., Carbon Streaming Corporation and Northern Dynasty Minerals.

"On behalf of the Board and the team at New Gold, I am pleased to welcome Christian back to New Gold, and to our Board, at a very exciting time for our Company. I am confident his strategy and capital markets experience will prove to be an asset to our Board as the Company transitions to a significant free cash flow generator and looks to our future as a leading intermediate gold producer," said Nick Chirekos, Chair of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board.

About New Gold

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River gold mine and the New Afton copper-gold mine. The Company also holds other Canadian-focused investments. New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to the environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com .

