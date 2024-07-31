NEW GOLD APPOINTS RICHARD O'BRIEN CHAIR OF THE BOARD

TORONTO, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) is pleased to announce that Richard O'Brien has been appointed as Chair of the Board effective August 1, 2024. Mr. O'Brien was appointed to the Board of Directors on March 25, 2024, where it was announced that he was expected to transition into the Chair role. As previously disclosed, Ian Pearce will retire from the Board of Directors effective August 1, 2024.

"On behalf of the Board and New Gold, I would like to express my gratitude to Ian not only for his eight years of dedication and commitment to the Board of Directors, but also for his assistance during this transition period over the last four months," said Richard O'Brien, Chair of the Board. "New Gold is well positioned to take advantage of this significant free cash flow period, as we pursue our goal of being a miner of choice, and a leading intermediate gold producer."

"I would like to thank Ian for his tremendous support and guidance during my tenure as CEO at New Gold," said Patrick Godin, President & CEO. "We are grateful for the wealth of experience and dedication he brought to the Board and this will help serve as the foundation for the Company's future success."

About New Gold

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River gold mine and the New Afton copper-gold mine. The Company also holds other Canadian-focused investments. New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to the environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com .

