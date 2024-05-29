NEW GOLD INTERSECTS WIDE, HIGH-GRADE COPPER-GOLD PORPHYRY MINERALIZATION AT NEW AFTON'S K-ZONE

High-grade copper-gold porphyry mineralization intersected within bornite-bearing K-Zone 1 : 2.01% copper and 1.79 g/t gold mineralization (3.22 CuEq%) over 217 metres core length (40 metres estimated true width) in Borehole EA24-485 including: 1.85% copper and 3.67 g/t gold mineralization (4.23 CuEq%) over 31 metres core length 2 3.23% copper and 1.98 g/t gold mineralization (4.62 CuEq%) over 78 metres core length 2 1.21% copper and 1.03 g/t gold mineralization (1.89 CuEq%) over 214 metres core length (22 metres estimated true width) in Borehole EA23-477 including: 1.85% copper and 2.13 g/t gold mineralization (3.23 CuEq%) over 56 metres core length 2 2.78% copper and 0.49 g/t gold mineralization (3.15 CuEq%) over 42 metres core length 2

"The latest K-Zone drilling includes some of the best mineralized intervals drilled at the New Afton mine and expands the mineralized envelope, highlighting the potential for a new mining zone close to existing mine infrastructure," stated Patrick Godin, President and CEO. "The confirmation of high-grade bornite-bearing mineralization demonstrates the high mineral prospectivity around the New Afton mine and provides a high level of confidence as we look to grow K-Zone with drilling from the underground exploration drift. Combined with resource conversion opportunities such as C-Zone Extension, East Extension, and D-Zone, and several other near-mine and regional exploration targets, K-Zone is a key component in our strategy to extend mine life with minimal capital investment."

The exploration drift, which is being developed to provide additional drill platforms, is scheduled for completion in June and will be utilized to accelerate exploration drilling in the eastern part of the mine, including better defining the high-grade extension of K-Zone. The Company plans to provide additional exploration updates to the market later this year.

New Afton continues to execute on its exploration strategy to extend the mine life beyond 2030. Exploration efforts remain focused on potential near-mine zones located above the C-Zone extraction level to minimize capital investment and maximize free cash flow generation. The Company continues to advance strategic opportunities for mine life extension, leveraging New Afton's processing plant, infrastructure and tailings storage facility, which has sufficient capacity to process significantly more ore beyond the current New Afton mine life.

1All copper and gold grades are reported uncapped. It has yet to be determined whether further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. Additional data and further interpretation work are expected to better define the geometry and extent of the mineralized zones. 2Estimated true widths are not determined. They are interpreted to be less than the estimated true width of the host zone and the core length of the reported interval.

All new K-Zone drilling intercepts in bornite-bearing and chalcopyrite-bearing K-Zone are summarized in Tables 1 and 2, and Figure 1 below. Indicative copper equivalent (CuEq) and gold equivalent (AuEq) grades are included for context and estimated using price assumptions of US$3.50 per pound of copper, US$1,500 per ounce of gold, and US$21.00 per ounce of silver.

Table 1: New Drilling Results at K-Zone

Zone Drill Hole

From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Estimated True

Width (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq (%) AuEq (g/t) K-Zone (Bornite) EA24-485

330 547 217 40 2.01 1.79 10.43 3.22 5.15 Including1 365 396 31

1.85 3.67 10.45 4.23 6.78 Including1 441 519 78

3.23 1.98 18.12 4.62 7.40 EA23-477

298 512 214 22 1.21 1.03 3.43 1.89 3.02 Including1 392 448 56

1.85 2.13 5.42 3.23 5.18 Including1 466 508 42

2.78 0.49 7.12 3.15 5.04 K-Zone (Chalcopyrite) EA23-483

232 318 86 15 0.40 0.68 1.11 0.84 1.34 Including1 276 284 8

1.00 2.62 5.20 2.69 4.30 EA23-481B

582 618 36 12 0.83 0.41 3.97 1.12 1.79 EA24-486B

187 235 48 12 0.30 0.41 0.64 0.56 0.90 EA23-467B

292 306 14 4 0.29 0.48 0.75 0.59 0.95 1. Estimated true widths are not determined. They are interpreted to be less than the estimated true width of the host zone and the core length of the reported interval.

Table 2: K-Zone Drilling Location and Orientation

Drill Hole Azimuth1 Dip Length (m) UTM Easting (m) UTM Northing (m) Elevation (m) EA24-485 050 +04 596 675,269 5,614,689 -506 EA23-477 049 -05 557 675,268 5,614,689 -506 EA23-483 054 -08 501 675,265 5,614,671 -506 EA23-481B 044 +07 707 675,268 5,614,689 -506 EA24-486B 067 -34 372 675,264 5,614,670 -506 EA23-467B 058 -19 443 675,269 5,614,689 -507 1. Relative to UTM North.

About New Gold

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River gold mine and the New Afton copper-gold mine. The Company also holds other Canadian-focused investments. New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to the environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release, including any information relating to New Gold's future financial or operating performance are "forward-looking". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that New Gold expects to occur are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "targeted", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "projects", "potential", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation of such terms. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements with respect to: expectations that additional data and further interpretation will better define the geometry and extent of the mineralized zone; successfully finding a new mining zone close to existing infrastructure; successfully growing the K-Zone with additional drilling; the potential to successfully extend mine life beyond 2030 with minimal capital investment; successfully completing the exploration drift at New Afton in June, and the accelerated exploration efforts expected as a result thereof; plans to provide additional exploration updates later this year; and successfully advancing its strategic opportunities for mine life extension.

All forward-looking statements in this news release are based on the opinions and estimates of management that, while considered reasonable as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond New Gold's ability to control or predict. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements are discussed in this news release, New Gold's latest annual MD&A, its most recent annual information form and technical reports on the Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. In addition to, and subject to, such assumptions discussed in more detail elsewhere, the forward-looking statements in this news release are also subject to the following assumptions: (1) there being no significant disruptions affecting New Gold's operations, including material disruptions to the Company's supply chain, workforce or otherwise; (2) political and legal developments in jurisdictions where New Gold operates, or may in the future operate, being consistent with New Gold's current expectations; (3) the accuracy of New Gold's current Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates and the grade of gold, silver and copper expected to be mined and the grade of gold, copper and silver expected to be mined; (4) the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar, and commodity prices being approximately consistent with current levels and expectations for the purposes of 2024 guidance and otherwise; (5) prices for diesel, natural gas, fuel oil, electricity and other key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (6) equipment, labour and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with New Gold's current expectations; (7) arrangements with First Nations and other Indigenous groups in respect of the New Afton Mine being consistent with New Gold's current expectations; (8) all required permits, licenses and authorizations being obtained from the relevant governments and other relevant stakeholders within the expected timelines and the absence of material negative comments or obstacles during any applicable regulatory processes; and (9) the results of the life of mine plan for the New Afton mine described herein being realized.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation: price volatility in the spot and forward markets for metals and other commodities; discrepancies between actual and estimated production, between actual and estimated costs, between actual and estimated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources and between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; equipment malfunction, failure or unavailability; accidents; risks related to early production at the Rainy River Mine, including failure of equipment, machinery, the process circuit or other processes to perform as designed or intended; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining and maintaining the validity and enforceability of the necessary licenses and permits and complying with the permitting requirements of each jurisdiction in which New Gold operates, including, but not limited to: uncertainties and unanticipated delays associated with obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses, permits and authorizations and complying with permitting requirements; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changing costs, timelines and development schedules as it relates to construction; the Company not being able to complete its construction projects at the Rainy River Mine or the New Afton Mine on the anticipated timeline or at all; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; changes in national and local government legislation in the countries in which New Gold does or may in the future carry on business; compliance with public company disclosure obligations; controls, regulations and political or economic developments in the countries in which New Gold does or may in the future carry on business; the Company's dependence on the Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine; the Company not being able to complete its exploration drilling programs on the anticipated timeline or at all; inadequate water management and stewardship; tailings storage facilities and structure failures; failing to complete stabilization projects according to plan; geotechnical instability and conditions; disruptions to the Company's workforce at either the Rainy River Mine or the New Afton Mine, or both; significant capital requirements and the availability and management of capital resources; additional funding requirements; diminishing quantities or grades of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources; actual results of current exploration or reclamation activities; uncertainties inherent to mining economic studies including the Technical Reports for the Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine; impairment; unexpected delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of First Nations and other Indigenous groups; climate change, environmental risks and hazards and the Company's response thereto; ability to obtain and maintain sufficient insurance; actual results of current exploration or reclamation activities; fluctuations in the international currency markets and in the rates of exchange of the currencies of Canada, the United States and, to a lesser extent, Mexico; global economic and financial conditions and any global or local natural events that may impede the economy or New Gold's ability to carry on business in the normal course; inflation; compliance with debt obligations and maintaining sufficient liquidity; the responses of the relevant governments to any disease, epidemic or pandemic outbreak not being sufficient to contain the impact of such outbreak; disruptions to the Company's supply chain and workforce due to any disease, epidemic or pandemic outbreak; an economic recession or downturn as a result of any disease, epidemic or pandemic outbreak that materially adversely affects the Company's operations or liquidity position; taxation; fluctuation in treatment and refining charges; transportation and processing of unrefined products; rising costs or availability of labour, supplies, fuel and equipment; adequate infrastructure; relationships with communities, governments and other stakeholders; labour disputes; effectiveness of supply chain due diligence; the uncertainties inherent in current and future legal challenges to which New Gold is or may become a party; defective title to mineral claims or property or contests over claims to mineral properties; competition; loss of, or inability to attract, key employees; use of derivative products and hedging transactions; reliance on third-party contractors; counterparty risk and the performance of third party service providers; investment risks and uncertainty relating to the value of equity investments in public companies held by the Company from time to time; the adequacy of internal and disclosure controls; conflicts of interest; the lack of certainty with respect to foreign operations and legal systems, which may not be immune from the influence of political pressure, corruption or other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; the successful acquisitions and integration of business arrangements and realizing the intended benefits therefrom; and information systems security threats. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development, construction, operation and mining, including environmental events and hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover these risks) as well as "Risk Factors" included in New Gold's Annual Information Form and other disclosure documents filed on and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. New Gold expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

QA/QC Procedure

New Gold maintains a Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QA/QC") program at its New Afton Mine operation using industry best practices and is consistent with the QA/QC protocols in use at all of the Company's exploration and development projects. Key elements of New Gold's QA/QC program include chain of custody of samples, regular insertion of certified reference standards and blanks, and duplicate check assays. Drill core is sampled at regular two metre intervals, halved and shipped in sealed bags to Activation Laboratories Ltd. In Kamloops, British Columbia. Additional information regarding the Company's data verification and quality assurance processes is set out in the February 28, 2020 New Afton National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report titled "Technical Report on the New Afton Mine, British Columbia, Canada" available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Technical Information

The scientific and technical information relating to the drilling update on K-Zone has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Jean-François Ravenelle, Vice President, Geology for the Company. All other scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Yohann Bouchard, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of New Gold. Dr. Ravenelle is a Professional Geologist and a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and the Ordre des Géologues du Québec. Mr. Bouchard is a Professional Engineer and member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario. Dr. Ravenelle and Mr. Bouchard are each a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For additional technical information on New Gold's material properties, including a detailed breakdown of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources by category, as well as key assumptions, parameters, and risks, refer to New Gold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 dated February 21, 2024 filed and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE New Gold Inc.