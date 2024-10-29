NEW GOLD REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Strong All-in Sustaining Costs Drive Increasing Margins and Record Free Cash Flow Generation, Provides 2024 Operational Outlook Update

(All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated)

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) reports third quarter results for the Company as of September 30, 2024. Third quarter 2024 production was 78,369 gold ounces and 12.6 million pounds of copper, at operating expenses of $1,021 per gold ounce sold (co-product basis)3 and all-in sustaining costs1 of $1,195 per gold ounce sold (by-product basis). The strong cost performance allows the Company to leverage higher metal prices, resulting in record cash flow from operations of $128 million and record free cash flow1 of $57 million.

Third Quarter Delivers Highest Production and Lowest Costs This Year, Trends Expected to Continue into the Fourth Quarter

"New Afton delivered a strong operating quarter and completed critical C-Zone milestones ahead of schedule, while Rainy River delivered costs as planned, with all-in sustaining costs 29% lower quarter-over-quarter," stated Patrick Godin, President and CEO. "The Company continues to expect the fourth quarter of 2024 to be its strongest quarter of the year, concluding a successful year that has seen New Gold reach its free cash flow inflection point and deliver on key project milestones in pursuit of our objective to target a sustainable production platform of approximately 600,000 gold equivalent ounces per year until at least 2030."

Third quarter consolidated production was 78,369 ounces of gold and 12.6 million pounds of copper at all-in sustaining costs 1 of $1,195 per gold ounce sold (by-product basis).





of per gold ounce sold (by-product basis). New Afton third quarter production was 16,477 ounces of gold and 12.6 million pounds of copper at all-in sustaining costs 1 of ($408) per gold ounce sold (by-product basis). The B3 cave continues to perform as planned, and C-Zone ore production is ramping up concurrently with construction of the cave footprint. Commercial production from C-Zone and crusher commissioning occurred early in the fourth quarter, two months ahead of schedule.





of per gold ounce sold (by-product basis). The B3 cave continues to perform as planned, and C-Zone ore production is ramping up concurrently with construction of the cave footprint. Commercial production from C-Zone and crusher commissioning occurred early in the fourth quarter, two months ahead of schedule. Rainy River third quarter production was 61,892 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs1 of $1,327 per gold ounce sold (by-product basis). Although Rainy River achieved the highest production quarter year-to-date, operations were impacted by a voluntary suspension following a fatality in July, after which open pit production gradually returned to full capacity.

New Gold Achieves Record Quarterly Free Cash Flow, Further Strengthening the Balance Sheet

"Financially, the third quarter was excellent for New Gold, highlighted by record quarterly free cash flow generation of $57 million," added Mr. Godin. "Similarly, financial discipline allowed the Company to maintain an excellent liquidity position and strong balance sheet while making the $43 million payment to Ontario Teachers and repaying $50 million on the credit facility."

The Company delivered record quarterly revenue of $252 million , record cash flow from operations of $128 million , and record free cash flow 1 of $57 million , driven by higher metal prices, operational discipline and efficient capital management.





, record cash flow from operations of , and record free cash flow of , driven by higher metal prices, operational discipline and efficient capital management. During the third quarter, the Company made a payment of $43 million to the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan ("Ontario Teachers") as part of the minimum cash guarantee under the terms of the original 2020 New Afton strategic partnership. The Company also repaid $50 million of the $100 million drawn on its credit facility to fund the payment under the amending agreement with Ontario Teachers pursuant to which the strategic partnership was amended to reduce the free cash flow interest from 46.0% to 19.9% (the "Amending Agreement").





to the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan ("Ontario Teachers") as part of the minimum cash guarantee under the terms of the original 2020 New Afton strategic partnership. The Company also repaid of the drawn on its credit facility to fund the payment under the amending agreement with Ontario Teachers pursuant to which the strategic partnership was amended to reduce the free cash flow interest from 46.0% to 19.9% (the "Amending Agreement"). New Gold exits the third quarter with a strong financial position, with cash and cash equivalents of $133 million , and a liquidity position of $459 million as at September 30, 2024 .

2024 Operational Outlook Update, Highlighted by Strong Cost Performance

"Although we expect consolidated gold production to be slightly below the original guidance range, copper production, cash costs, all-in sustaining costs and capital spending are all trending in-line with or better than the outlook presented at the beginning of this year," stated Mr. Godin. "On an asset basis, New Afton full-year gold production is expected to be at the top end of the guidance range and Rainy River gold production is expected to be lower than planned, mainly due to less high-grade tonnes on two open pit benches, and our decision to voluntarily suspend operations in July and gradually return to full production."

"Considering the performance to date, and after reviewing the open pit ore blocks planned at Rainy River in the fourth quarter, together with the excellent performance at New Afton, we are confident in our updated consolidated production forecasts to the end of this year and our previously provided 2025 and 2026 outlook. Furthermore, through operational discipline and capital management, we continue to successfully manage costs to generate significant free cash flow and offset the financial impact of lower production at Rainy River. Following the free cash flow inflection point, achieved in the middle of this year, and with the completion of key growth project milestones, the Company is well positioned to continue delivering on our targets and leverage the current metal price environment," added Mr. Godin.

Gold production is expected to be in the range of 300,000 to 310,000 ounces (previously 310,000 to 350,000 ounces). New Afton gold production is expected to be at the top end of the guidance range of 60,000 to 70,000 ounces. Rainy River gold production is expected to be in the range of 230,000 to 240,000 ounces (previously 250,000 to 280,000 ounces).





gold production is expected to be in the range of 230,000 to 240,000 ounces (previously 250,000 to 280,000 ounces). Copper production is expected to be at the mid-point of the guidance range of 50 to 60 million pounds.





Cash costs 1 are trending in-line with the mid-point of the guidance range of $725 to $825 per gold ounce sold, on a by-product basis, despite the slightly lower gold production outlook and lower capitalized waste stripping, as a result of lower mining and processing costs, achieved through operational discipline at both operations, and higher by-product revenues from higher copper prices. Overall, the unit mining cost per tonne is lower than plan due to operational efficiency improvements and cost reduction initiatives.





are trending in-line with the mid-point of the guidance range of to per gold ounce sold, on a by-product basis, despite the slightly lower gold production outlook and lower capitalized waste stripping, as a result of lower mining and processing costs, achieved through operational discipline at both operations, and higher by-product revenues from higher copper prices. Overall, the unit mining cost per tonne is lower than plan due to operational efficiency improvements and cost reduction initiatives. All-in sustaining costs 1 are expected to be at the low end of the guidance range of $1,240 to $1,340 per gold ounce sold, on a by-product basis, as a result of strong cash costs and lower sustaining capital spend. Rainy River's all-in sustaining costs are expected to be at the top end of its guidance range as lower mining and processing costs offset the lower expected production. All-in sustaining costs at New Afton are expected to be below the low end of its guidance range.





are expected to be at the low end of the guidance range of to per gold ounce sold, on a by-product basis, as a result of strong cash costs and lower sustaining capital spend. all-in sustaining costs are expected to be at the top end of its guidance range as lower mining and processing costs offset the lower expected production. All-in sustaining costs at New Afton are expected to be below the low end of its guidance range. Operating expenses per gold ounce (co-product) are now tracking to the high end or slightly above the top end of the guidance range of $965 to $1,065 per gold ounce sold as a result of lower capitalized waste stripping and slightly lower gold production, which offset the impact of lower mining and processing costs. Operating expenses per copper pound (co-product) are trending in-line with the mid-point of the guidance range of $1.90 to $2.40 per copper pound sold.





to per gold ounce sold as a result of lower capitalized waste stripping and slightly lower gold production, which offset the impact of lower mining and processing costs. Operating expenses per copper pound (co-product) are trending in-line with the mid-point of the guidance range of to per copper pound sold. Sustaining capital 1 is tracking approximately $20 million below the low end of the guidance range of $115 million to $130 million , due to efficient capital management, savings related to execution of the Rainy River tailings dam raise, lower capitalized waste stripping and timing of capital spend at New Afton.





is tracking approximately below the low end of the guidance range of to , due to efficient capital management, savings related to execution of the Rainy River tailings dam raise, lower capitalized waste stripping and timing of capital spend at New Afton. Growth capital1 is tracking to the low end of the guidance range of $175 million to $200 million , due to efficient capital management and early commissioning of the materials handling system at New Afton.

Notable Exploration Successes With a Focus on Near Mine Targets

"Our exploration strategy continued to advance during the third quarter, with positive exploration results released on both assets earlier in September. With the previously announced increased exploration budgets at both Rainy River and New Afton, the fourth quarter is expected to have the most metres drilled in 2024, as we work towards updating our Mineral Reserves and Resources early in 2025," stated Mr. Godin.

At Rainy River , exploration drilling continues to advance on underground targets. During the third quarter, the Company provided an update on the ongoing Rainy River exploration program ( see September 11, 2024 news release ), highlighting successful expansion of gold mineralized zones. These results are expected to have a positive impact on Rainy River's Mineral Resource estimate at year-end 2024 and form the basis of additional exploration opportunities in the coming years. Exploration drilling in the fourth quarter will continue testing the down-dip continuity of existing underground zones while exploring for potential new mining zones.





, exploration drilling continues to advance on underground targets. During the third quarter, the Company provided an update on the ongoing exploration program ( ), highlighting successful expansion of gold mineralized zones. These results are expected to have a positive impact on Mineral Resource estimate at year-end 2024 and form the basis of additional exploration opportunities in the coming years. Exploration drilling in the fourth quarter will continue testing the down-dip continuity of existing underground zones while exploring for potential new mining zones. At New Afton, the Company continues to prioritize exploration drilling from the underground drift previously completed in the second quarter. During the third quarter, the Company provided an additional update on the ongoing exploration program at New Afton (see September 16, 2024 news release), highlighting positive exploration results in the eastern part of the mine where high-grade copper-gold porphyry mineralization was intersected. Exploration efforts during the fourth quarter will remain focused on potential near-mine copper-gold zones located above the C-Zone extraction level.

Consolidated Financial Highlights



Q3 2024 Q3 2023 9M 2024 9M 2023 Revenue ($M) 252.0 201.3 662.3 587.3 Operating expenses ($M) 107.6 107.5 323.9 329.6 Depreciation and depletion ($M) 58.3 58.8 190.8 168.2 Net earnings (loss) ($M) 37.9 (2.7) 47.5 (37.1) Net earnings (loss), per share ($) 0.05 — 0.06 (0.05) Adj. net earnings ($M)1 64.3 23.1 94.3 53.1 Adj. net earnings, per share ($)1 0.08 0.03 0.13 0.08 Cash generated from operations ($M) 127.9 100.1 283.2 217.0 Cash generated from operations, per share ($) 0.16 0.15 0.38 0.32 Cash generated from operations, before changes in non-cash operating working capital ($M)1 120.0 87.7 283.1 228.5 Cash generated from operations, before changes in non-cash operating working capital, per share ($)1 0.15 0.13 0.38 0.33 Free cash flow ($M)1 57.0 21.6 62.8 (17.3)

Revenue in the third quarter increased over the prior-year period primarily due to higher metal prices and gold sales volume, partially offset by lower copper sales volume. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , the increase in revenue relative to the prior-year period was primarily due to higher metal prices, partially offset by lower gold sales volume.





, the increase in revenue relative to the prior-year period was primarily due to higher metal prices, partially offset by lower gold sales volume. Operating expenses in the third quarter and for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were in-line with the prior year periods.





were in-line with the prior year periods. Depreciation expense in the third quarter was in-line compared to the prior-year period as the higher depreciable cost basis at Rainy River was offset by the lower depreciable cost basis at New Afton due to the disposition of mineral interest properties as a result of the accounting for the Amending Agreement with Ontario Teachers. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , depreciation and depletion increased due to a higher depreciable cost basis when compared to the prior-year period, partially offset by an inventory write-up at Rainy River . Depreciation expense in the fourth quarter is expected to increase as C-Zone has reached commercial production and increases the depreciable cost basis.





was offset by the lower depreciable cost basis at New Afton due to the disposition of mineral interest properties as a result of the accounting for the Amending Agreement with Ontario Teachers. For the nine months ended , depreciation and depletion increased due to a higher depreciable cost basis when compared to the prior-year period, partially offset by an inventory write-up at . Depreciation expense in the fourth quarter is expected to increase as C-Zone has reached commercial production and increases the depreciable cost basis. Net earnings increased over the prior-year periods due to higher revenue. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , the increase in net earnings was also attributable to a net gain on the derecognition of the New Afton free cash flow obligation.





, the increase in net earnings was also attributable to a net gain on the derecognition of the New Afton free cash flow obligation. Adjusted net earnings 1 increased over the prior-year periods due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher depreciation in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 .





increased over the prior-year periods due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher depreciation in the nine months ended . Cash generated from operations and free cash flow 1 increased over the prior-year periods primarily due to higher revenue, lower sustaining capital spend, and positive working capital movements. The Company delivered record quarterly free cash flow of $57 million .





increased over the prior-year periods primarily due to higher revenue, lower sustaining capital spend, and positive working capital movements. The Company delivered record quarterly free cash flow of . September 30, 2024 cash and cash equivalents were $133 million .

Consolidated Operational Highlights



Q3 2024 Q3 2023 9M 2024 9M 2023 Gold production (ounces)2 78,369 82,986 217,865 241,991 Gold sold (ounces)2 81,791 79,821 219,565 241,247 Copper production (Mlbs)2 12.6 13.2 39.5 35.5 Copper sold (MIbs)2 11.0 13.0 36.4 32.5 Gold revenue, per ounce ($)3 2,485 1,900 2,297 1,902 Copper revenue, per pound ($)3 3.98 3.57 3.97 3.65 Average realized gold price, per ounce ($)1 2,507 1,924 2,324 1,926 Average realized copper price, per pound ($)1 4.18 3.78 4.19 3.89 Operating expenses per gold ounce sold ($/ounce, co-product)3 1,021 982 1,090 1,014 Operating expenses per copper pound sold ($/pound, co-product)3 2.18 2.24 2.33 2.61 Depreciation and depletion per gold ounce sold ($/ounce) 715 739 872 699 Cash costs per gold ounce sold (by-product basis) ($/ounce)1 741 749 783 858 All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold (by-product basis) ($/ounce)1 1,195 1,333 1,317 1,418 Sustaining capital ($M)1 19.8 35.6 77.2 97.5 Growth capital ($M)1 42.7 35.0 118.6 107.8 Total capital ($M) 62.5 70.6 195.8 205.3

Rainy River Mine

Operational Highlights

Rainy River Mine Q3 2024 Q3 2023 9M 2024 9M 2023 Gold production (ounces)2 61,892 64,970 164,908 191,053 Gold sold (ounces)2 67,228 62,426 169,837 193,846 Gold revenue, per ounce ($)3 2,501 1,921 2,323 1,920 Average realized gold price, per ounce ($)1 2,501 1,921 2,323 1,920 Operating expenses per gold ounce sold ($/ounce)3 1,089 1,056 1,195 1,074 Depreciation and depletion per gold ounce sold ($/ounce) 681 641 809 613 Cash costs per gold ounce sold (by-product basis) ($/ounce)1 1,028 1,015 1,130 1,032 All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold (by-product basis) ($/ounce)1 1,327 1,535 1,582 1,532 Sustaining capital ($M)1 17.9 28.7 69.5 82.6 Growth capital ($M)1 14.0 3.3 31.8 13.5 Total capital ($M) 31.9 32.0 101.3 96.1

Operating Key Performance Indicators

Rainy River Mine Q3 2024 Q3 2023 9M 2024 9M 2023 Open Pit Only







Tonnes mined per day (ore and waste) 81,619 121,011 97,352 123,336 Ore tonnes mined per day 24,374 36,177 19,527 35,567 Operating waste tonnes per day 52,080 44,393 53,299 55,458 Capitalized waste tonnes per day 5,164 40,442 24,526 32,311 Total waste tonnes per day 57,245 84,835 77,825 87,769 Strip ratio (waste:ore) 2.35 2.35 3.99 2.47 Underground Only







Ore tonnes mined per day 834 801 755 856 Waste tonnes mined per day 1,117 474 1,166 456 Lateral development (metres) 1,018 649 3,275 2,371 Open Pit and Underground







Tonnes milled per calendar day 24,528 25,308 25,204 23,664 Gold grade milled (g/t) 0.95 0.97 0.84 1.01 Gold recovery (%) 93 90 92 91

Third quarter gold production was 61,892 ounces. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , gold production was 164,908 ounces. The decrease over the prior year periods was primarily due to increased mill feed from low-grade stockpiles.





, gold production was 164,908 ounces. The decrease over the prior year periods was primarily due to increased mill feed from low-grade stockpiles. Operating expenses per gold ounce sold for the third quarter was in-line with the prior-year period. Operating expenses per gold ounce sold for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , increased over the prior-year period primarily due to lower sales volumes.





, increased over the prior-year period primarily due to lower sales volumes. All-in sustaining costs 1 per gold ounce sold (by-product basis) for the third quarter decreased over the prior-year period due to higher sales volumes and lower sustaining capital spend. All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold (by-product basis) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , increased over the prior-year period due to lower sales volumes, partially offset by lower sustaining capital spend.





per gold ounce sold (by-product basis) for the third quarter decreased over the prior-year period due to higher sales volumes and lower sustaining capital spend. All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold (by-product basis) for the nine months ended , increased over the prior-year period due to lower sales volumes, partially offset by lower sustaining capital spend. Total capital for the third quarter is in-line with the prior-year period, and higher for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 . The increase over the prior-year period is due to higher growth capital spend, partially offset by lower sustaining capital spend. Sustaining capital 1 is primarily related to capitalized waste, capital components, and tailings management. Growth capital 1 is related to underground development as the Underground Main and Intrepid zones continue to advance.





. The increase over the prior-year period is due to higher growth capital spend, partially offset by lower sustaining capital spend. Sustaining capital is primarily related to capitalized waste, capital components, and tailings management. Growth capital is related to underground development as the Underground Main and Intrepid zones continue to advance. Free cash flow for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024 , was $44 million and $53 million (net of stream payments) respectively, an increase compared to the prior-year periods primarily due to an increase in revenue from higher gold prices, partially offset by higher growth capital spend.





, was and (net of stream payments) respectively, an increase compared to the prior-year periods primarily due to an increase in revenue from higher gold prices, partially offset by higher growth capital spend. At Rainy River , first development ore was mined from Underground Main in late September, ahead of schedule. Underground Main contains the majority of underground mineral reserves at Rainy River and will be an important source of higher-grade production in the coming years to supplement mill feed from the open pit and the Intrepid underground zone. Mining of first ore follows the completion of the main fresh air raise and in-pit portal in the third quarter. With these important milestones completed, the Underground Main project is on track to commence stoping in the first half of 2025 and ramp up to an underground production rate of approximately 5,500 tonnes per day by 2027.

New Afton Mine

Operational Highlights

New Afton Mine Q3 2024 Q3 2023 9M 2024 9M 2023 Gold production (ounces)2 16,477 18,016 52,957 50,937 Gold sold (ounces)2 14,564 17,395 49,728 47,401 Copper production (Mlbs)2 12.6 13.2 39.5 35.5 Copper sold (Mlbs)2 11.0 13.0 36.4 32.5 Gold revenue, per ounce ($)3 2,413 1,823 2,208 1,827 Copper revenue, per ounce ($)3 3.98 3.57 3.97 3.65 Average realized gold price, per ounce ($)1 2,536 1,932 2,330 1,948 Average realized copper price, per pound ($)1 4.18 3.78 4.19 3.89 Operating expenses ($/oz gold, co-product)3 709 718 730 769 Operating expenses ($/lb copper, co-product)3 2.18 2.24 2.33 2.61 Depreciation and depletion ($/ounce) 864 1,077 1,078 1,042 Cash costs per gold ounce sold (by-product basis) ($/ounce)1 (583) (206) (401) 145 Cash costs per gold ounce sold ($/ounce,co-product)1 775 786 799 844 Cash costs per copper pound sold ($/pound, co-product)1 2.39 2.46 2.55 2.87 All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold (by-product basis) ($/ounce)1 (408) 223 (195) 502 All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold ($/ounce, co-product)1 828 915 861 951 All-in sustaining costs per copper pound sold ($/pound, co-product)1 2.55 2.86 2.74 3.23 Sustaining capital ($M)1 1.9 6.7 7.7 14.8 Growth capital ($M)1 28.7 31.7 86.8 94.3 Total capital ($M) 30.6 38.4 94.5 109.1

Operating Key Performance Indicators

New Afton Mine Q3 2024 Q3 2023 9M 2024 9M 2023 New Afton Mine Only







Tonnes mined per day (ore and waste) 9,614 9,790 10,188 9,716 Tonnes milled per calendar day 11,302 8,651 10,851 8,326 Gold grade milled (g/t) 0.57 0.72 0.62 0.69 Gold recovery (%) 86 90 88 89 Copper grade milled (%) 0.62 0.80 0.67 0.77 Copper recovery (%) 88 91 90 91 Gold production (ounces) 16,283 17,255 52,241 46,694 Copper production (Mlbs) 12.6 13.2 39.5 35.5 Ore Purchase Agreements4







Gold production (ounces) 195 761 716 4,243

Third quarter production was 16,477 ounces of gold (inclusive of ore purchase agreements) and 12.6 million pounds of copper. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , gold production was 52,957 ounces (inclusive of ore purchase agreements) and copper production was 39.5 million pounds. Third quarter production decreased over the prior year period due to lower grade and recovery. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , the increase in gold and copper production over the prior-year period is due to higher tonnes processed, partially offset by lower grade and recovery.





, gold production was 52,957 ounces (inclusive of ore purchase agreements) and copper production was 39.5 million pounds. Third quarter production decreased over the prior year period due to lower grade and recovery. For the nine months ended , the increase in gold and copper production over the prior-year period is due to higher tonnes processed, partially offset by lower grade and recovery. Operating expenses per gold ounce sold and per copper pound sold for the third quarter decreased over the prior-year period due to lower underground mining cost in the third quarter. Operating expenses per gold ounce sold and per copper pound sold for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , decreased over the prior-year period due to lower underground mining cost and higher gold and copper sales volumes.





, decreased over the prior-year period due to lower underground mining cost and higher gold and copper sales volumes. All-in sustaining costs 1 per gold ounce sold (by-product basis) for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024 , decreased over the prior-year periods due to the benefit of higher by-product revenues, lower operating expenses, and lower sustaining capital spend.





per gold ounce sold (by-product basis) for the third quarter and nine months ended , decreased over the prior-year periods due to the benefit of higher by-product revenues, lower operating expenses, and lower sustaining capital spend. Total capital decreased over the prior-year periods, primarily due to lower sustaining and growth capital 1 spend. Sustaining capital 1 primarily related to tailings management and stabilization activities. Growth capital primarily related to the C-Zone underground mine development and cave construction.





spend. Sustaining capital primarily related to tailings management and stabilization activities. Growth capital primarily related to the C-Zone underground mine development and cave construction. Free cash flow 1 for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024 , was $19 million and $31 million , respectively, a significant improvement over the prior-year periods primarily due to higher revenue and lower overall capital spend.





for the third quarter and nine months ended , was and , respectively, a significant improvement over the prior-year periods primarily due to higher revenue and lower overall capital spend. C-Zone, New Afton's fourth block cave, has achieved commercial production ahead of schedule with the materials handling system coming online in October and the cave footprint reaching the targeted hydraulic radius for self-cave propagation. Installation of the gyratory crusher and conveyor system was completed ahead of schedule and C-Zone is now set up for high capacity, low-cost, low-emission ore transportation for the life-of-mine. Additionally, construction of the C-Zone cave footprint has reached the targeted 18 draw bells for hydraulic radius. These two milestones are expected to have an immediate positive impact on unit operating costs and ultimately facilitate a ramp-up to previously achieved processing rates of more than 14,500 tonnes per day by 2026.

Endnotes



1. "Cash costs per gold ounce sold", "all-in sustaining costs (AISC) per gold ounce sold", "adjusted net earnings/(loss)", "adjusted tax expense", "sustaining capital and sustaining leases", "growth capital", "cash generated from operations before changes in non-cash operating working capital", "free cash flow", and "average realized gold/copper price per ounce/pound" are all non-GAAP financial performance measures that are used in this news release. These measures do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. For more information about these measures, why they are used by the Company, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure under IFRS, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" section of this news release.



2. Production is shown on a total contained basis while sales are shown on a net payable basis, including final product inventory and smelter payable adjustments, where applicable.



3. These are supplementary financial measures which are calculated as follows: "revenue per ounce and pound sold" is total revenue divided by total gold ounces sold and copper pounds sold, "Operating expenses per gold ounce sold" is total operating expenses divided by total gold ounces sold; "depreciation and depletion per gold ounce sold" is total depreciation and depletion divided by total gold ounces sold; and "operating expenses ($/oz gold, co-product)" and "operating expenses ($/lb copper, co-product)" is operating expenses apportioned to each metal produced on a percentage of activity basis, and subsequently divided by the total gold ounces, or pounds of copper sold, as the case may be, to arrive at per ounce or per pound figures.



4. Key performance indicator data is inclusive of ounces from ore purchase agreements for New Afton. The New Afton Mine purchases small amounts of ore from local operations, subject to certain grade and other criteria. During the quarter these ounces represented approximately 1% of total gold ounces produced using New Afton's excess mill capacity. All other ounces are mined and produced at New Afton.

Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures

Cash Costs per Gold Ounce Sold

"Cash costs per gold ounce sold" is a common non-GAAP financial performance measure used in the gold mining industry but does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. New Gold reports cash costs on a sales basis and not on a production basis. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, this measure, along with sales, is a key indicator of the Company's ability to generate operating earnings and cash flow from its mining operations. This measure allows investors to better evaluate corporate performance and the Company's ability to generate liquidity through operating cash flow to fund future capital exploration and working capital needs.

This measure is intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. This measure is not necessarily indicative of cash generated from operations under IFRS or operating costs presented under IFRS.

Cash cost figures are calculated in accordance with a standard developed by The Gold Institute, a worldwide association of suppliers of gold and gold products that ceased operations in 2002. Adoption of the standard is voluntary and the cost measures presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Cash costs include mine site operating costs such as mining, processing and administration costs, royalties, and production taxes, but are exclusive of amortization, reclamation, capital and exploration costs and net of by-product revenue. Cash costs are then divided by gold ounces sold to arrive at the cash costs per gold ounce sold.

The Company produces copper and silver as by-products of its gold production. The calculation of total cash costs per gold ounce for Rainy River is net of by-product silver sales revenue, and the calculation of total cash costs per gold ounce sold for New Afton is net of by-product copper sales revenue. New Gold notes that in connection with New Afton, the copper by-product revenue is sufficiently large to result in a negative total cash cost on a single mine basis. Notwithstanding this by-product contribution, as a Company focused on gold production, New Gold aims to assess the economic results of its operations in relation to gold, which is the primary driver of New Gold's business. New Gold believes this metric is of interest to its investors, who invest in the Company primarily as a gold mining Company. To determine the relevant costs associated with gold only, New Gold believes it is appropriate to reflect all operating costs, as well as any revenue related to metals other than gold that are extracted in its operations.

To provide additional information to investors, New Gold has also calculated total cash costs on a co-product basis, which removes the impact of other metal sales that are produced as a by-product of gold production and apportions the cash costs to each metal produced on a percentage of revenue basis, and subsequently divides the amount by the total gold ounces, silver ounces or pounds of copper sold, as the case may be, to arrive at per ounce or per pound figures. Unless indicated otherwise, all total cash cost information is net of by-product sales.

Sustaining Capital and Sustaining Leases

"Sustaining capital" and "sustaining lease" are non-GAAP financial performance measures that do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. New Gold defines "sustaining capital" as net capital expenditures that are intended to maintain operation of its gold producing assets. Similarly, a "sustaining lease" is a lease payment that is sustaining in nature. To determine "sustaining capital" expenditures, New Gold uses cash flow related to mining interests from its unaudited condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows and deducts any expenditures that are capital expenditures to develop new operations or capital expenditures related to major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially increase production. Management uses "sustaining capital" and "sustaining lease" to understand the aggregate net result of the drivers of all-in sustaining costs other than cash costs. These measures are intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Growth Capital

"Growth capital" is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. New Gold considers non-sustaining capital costs to be "growth capital", which are capital expenditures to develop new operations or capital expenditures related to major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially increase production. To determine "growth capital" expenditures, New Gold uses cash flow related to mining interests from its unaudited condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows and deducts any expenditures that are capital expenditures that are intended to maintain operation of its gold producing assets. Management uses "growth capital" to understand the cost to develop new operations or related to major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially increase production. This measure is intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) per Gold Ounce Sold

"All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold" ("AISC") is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. New Gold calculates "all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold" based on guidance announced by the World Gold Council ("WGC") in September 2013. The WGC is a non-profit association of the world's leading gold mining companies established in 1987 to promote the use of gold to industry, consumers and investors. The WGC is not a regulatory body and does not have the authority to develop accounting standards or disclosure requirements. The WGC has worked with its member companies to develop a measure that expands on IFRS measures to provide visibility into the economics of a gold mining company. Current IFRS measures used in the gold industry, such as operating expenses, do not capture all of the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain gold production. New Gold believes that "all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold" provides further transparency into costs associated with producing gold and will assist analysts, investors, and other stakeholders of the Company in assessing its operating performance, its ability to generate free cash flow from current operations and its overall value. In addition, the Human Resources and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors uses "all-in sustaining costs", together with other measures, in its Company scorecard to set incentive compensation goals and assess performance.

"All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold" is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other mining companies. It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The measure is not necessarily indicative of cash flow from operations under IFRS or operating costs presented under IFRS.

New Gold defines all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold as the sum of cash costs, net capital expenditures that are sustaining in nature, corporate general and administrative costs, sustaining leases, capitalized and expensed exploration costs that are sustaining in nature, and environmental reclamation costs, all divided by the total gold ounces sold to arrive at a per ounce figure. To determine sustaining capital expenditures, New Gold uses cash flow related to mining interests from its unaudited condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows and deducts any expenditures that are non-sustaining (growth). Capital expenditures to develop new operations or capital expenditures related to major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation are classified as growth and are excluded. The definition of sustaining versus non-sustaining is similarly applied to capitalized and expensed exploration costs. Exploration costs to develop new operations or that relate to major projects at existing operations where these projects are expected to materially benefit the operation are classified as non-sustaining and are excluded.

Costs excluded from all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold are non-sustaining capital expenditures, non-sustaining lease payments and exploration costs, financing costs, tax expense, and transaction costs associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, and any items that are deducted for the purposes of adjusted earnings.

To provide additional information to investors, the Company has also calculated all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold on a co-product basis for New Afton, which removes the impact of other metal sales that are produced as a by-product of gold production and apportions the all-in sustaining costs to each metal produced on a percentage of revenue basis, and subsequently divides the amount by the total gold ounces, or pounds of copper sold, as the case may be, to arrive at per ounce or per pound figures. By including cash costs as a component of all-in sustaining costs, the measure deducts by-product revenue from gross cash costs.

The following tables reconcile the above non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure on an aggregate and mine-by-mine basis.

Cash Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per Gold Ounce Reconciliation Tables



Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 CONSOLIDATED CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION







Operating expenses 107.6 107.5 323.9 329.6 Treatment and refining charges on concentrate sales 4.1 4.7 14.1 13.7 By-product silver revenue (5.0) (3.3) (13.7) (10.0) By-product copper revenue (46.1) (49.2) (152.4) (126.4) Total cash cost1 60.6 59.8 172.0 206.9 Gold ounces sold2 81,791 79,821 219,565 241,247 Cash costs per gold ounce sold (by-product basis)1 741 749 783 858 Sustaining capital expenditures1 19.8 35.6 77.2 97.5 Sustaining exploration - expensed 0.1 0.3 0.3 0.7 Sustaining leases1 0.1 1.5 1.9 7.7 Corporate G&A including share-based compensation 14.3 6.2 29.5 20.1 Reclamation expenses 2.9 3.1 8.3 9.3 Total all-in sustaining costs1 97.8 106.4 289.1 342.1 Gold ounces sold2 81,791 79,821 219,565 241,247 All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold (by-product basis)1 1,195 1,333 1,317 1,418



Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 RAINY RIVER CASH COSTS AND AISC RECONCILIATION







Operating expenses 73.2 65.9 203.0 208.1 By-product silver revenue (4.1) (2.5) (11.1) (8.1) Total cash costs net of by-product revenue 69.1 63.4 191.9 200.0 Gold ounces sold2 67,228 62,426 169,837 193,846 Cash costs per gold ounce sold (by-product basis)1 1,028 1,015 1,130 1,032 Sustaining capital expenditures1 17.9 28.7 69.5 82.6 Sustaining leases1 0.0 1.3 1.0 7.2 Reclamation expenses 2.2 2.4 6.3 7.3 Total all-in sustaining costs1 89.2 95.8 268.7 297.1 Gold ounces sold2 67,228 62,426 169,837 193,846 All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold (by-product basis)1 1,327 1,535 1,582 1,532



Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 NEW AFTON CASH COSTS AND AISC RECONCILIATION







Operating expenses 34.4 41.6 120.9 121.5 Treatment and refining charges on concentrate sales 4.1 4.7 14.1 13.7 By-product silver revenue (0.8) (0.7) (2.6) (1.9) By-product copper revenue (46.1) (49.2) (152.4) (126.4) Total cash costs net of by-product revenue (8.5) (3.6) (19.9) 6.9 Gold ounces sold2 14,564 17,395 49,728 47,401 Cash costs per gold ounce sold (by-product basis)1 (583) (206) (401) 145 Sustaining capital expenditures1 1.9 6.7 7.7 14.8 Sustaining leases1 0.0 0.1 0.5 0.1 Reclamation expenses 0.6 0.7 2.0 2.0 Total all-in sustaining costs1 (5.9) 3.9 (9.7) 23.8 Gold ounces sold2 14,564 17,395 49,728 47,401 All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold (by-product basis)1 (408) 223 (195) 502

Three months ended September 30, 2024 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) Gold Copper Total NEW AFTON CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION (ON A CO-PRODUCT BASIS)





Operating expenses 10.3 24.1 34.4 Units of metal sold 14,564 11.0

Operating expenses ($/oz gold or lb copper sold, co-product)3 709 2.18

Treatment and refining charges on concentrate sales 1.2 2.9 4.1 By-product silver revenue (0.3) (0.6) (0.8) Cash costs (co-product)3 11.3 26.4 37.6 Cash costs per gold ounce sold or lb copper sold (co-product)3 775 2.39

Sustaining capital expendituresI 0.6 1.4 1.9 Sustaining leases 0.0 0.0 0.0 Reclamation expenses 0.2 0.4 0.6 All-in sustaining costs (co-product)2 12.1 28.1 40.2 All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold or lb copper sold (co-product)2 828 2.55

I Apportioned to each metal produced on a percentage of activity basis. For the above reconciliation table, 30% of operating costs were attributed to gold production and 70% of operating costs were attributed to copper production.

Three months ended September 30, 2023 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) Gold Copper Total NEW AFTON CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION (ON A CO-PRODUCT BASIS)





Operating expenses 12.5 29.1 41.6 Units of metal sold 17,395 13.0

Operating expenses ($/oz gold or lb copper sold, co-product)3 718 2.24

Treatment and refining charges on concentrate sales 1.4 3.3 4.7 By-product silver revenue (0.2) (0.5) (0.7) Cash costs (co-product)3 13.7 31.9 45.6 Cash costs per gold ounce sold or lb copper sold (co-product)3 786 2.46

Sustaining capital expendituresI 2.0 4.7 6.7 Reclamation expenses 0.2 0.5 0.7 All-in sustaining costs (co-product)2 15.9 37.1 53.0 All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold or lb copper sold (co-product)2 915 2.86

I Apportioned to each metal produced on a percentage of activity basis. For the above reconciliation table, 30% of operating costs were attributed to gold production and 70% of operating costs were attributed to copper production.

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) Gold Copper Total NEW AFTON CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION (ON A CO-PRODUCT BASIS)





Operating expenses 36.3 84.7 120.9 Units of metal sold 49,728 36.4

Operating expenses ($/oz gold or lb copper sold, co-product)3 730 2.33

Treatment and refining charges on concentrate sales 4.2 9.9 14.1 By-product silver revenue (0.8) (1.8) (2.6) Cash costs (co-product)3 39.7 92.7 132.4 Cash costs per gold ounce sold or lb copper sold (co-product)3 799 2.55

Sustaining capital expendituresI 2.3 5.4 7.7 Sustaining leases 0.1 0.3 0.4 Reclamation expenses 0.6 1.4 2.0 All-in sustaining costs (co-product)2 42.8 99.8 142.6 All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold or lb copper sold (co-product)2 861 2.74

I Apportioned to each metal produced on a percentage of activity basis. For the above reconciliation table, 30% of operating costs were attributed to gold production and 70% of operating costs were attributed to copper production.

Nine months ended September 30, 2023 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) Gold Copper Total NEW AFTON CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION (ON A CO-PRODUCT BASIS)





Operating expenses 36.5 85.1 121.5 Units of metal sold 47,401 32.5

Operating expenses ($/oz gold or lb copper sold, co-product)3 769 2.61

Treatment and refining charges on concentrate sales 4.1 9.6 13.7 By-product silver revenue (0.6) (1.3) (1.9) Cash costs (co-product)3 40.0 93.3 133.3 Cash costs per gold ounce sold or lb copper sold (co-product)3 844 2.87

Sustaining capital expendituresI 4.4 10.4 14.8 Reclamation expenses 0.6 1.4 2.0 All-in sustaining costs (co-product)2 45.1 105.2 150.2 All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold or lb copper sold (co-product)2 951 3.23

I Apportioned to each metal produced on a percentage of activity basis. For the above reconciliation table, 30% of operating costs were attributed to gold production and 70% of operating costs were attributed to copper production.

Sustaining Capital Expenditures Reconciliation Table



Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 TOTAL SUSTAINING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES







Mining interests per consolidated statement of cash flows 62.5 70.6 195.8 205.3 New Afton growth capital expenditures1 (28.7) (31.7) (86.8) (94.3) Rainy River growth capital expenditures1 (14.0) (3.3) (31.8) (13.5) Sustaining capital expenditures1 19.8 35.6 77.2 97.5

Adjusted Net Earnings/(Loss) and Adjusted Net Earnings per Share

"Adjusted net earnings" and "adjusted net earnings per share" are non-GAAP financial performance measures that do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. "Adjusted net earnings" and "adjusted net earnings per share" exclude "other gains and losses" as per Note 3 of the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements; and loss on redemption of long-term debt. Net earnings have been adjusted, including the associated tax impact, for the group of costs in "Other gains and losses" on the unaudited condensed interim consolidated income statements. Key entries in this grouping are: fair value changes for the Rainy River gold stream obligation, fair value changes and gain on the disposal of the New Afton free cash flow interest obligation, foreign exchange gains/loss and fair value changes in investments. The income tax adjustments reflect the tax impact of the above adjustments and is referred to as "adjusted tax expense".

The Company uses "adjusted net earnings" for its own internal purposes. Management's internal budgets and forecasts and public guidance do not reflect the items which have been excluded from the determination of "adjusted net earnings". Consequently, the presentation of "adjusted net earnings" enables investors to better understand the underlying operating performance of the Company's core mining business through the eyes of management. Management periodically evaluates the components of "adjusted net earnings" based on an internal assessment of performance measures that are useful for evaluating the operating performance of New Gold's business and a review of the non-GAAP financial performance measures used by mining industry analysts and other mining companies. "Adjusted net earnings" and "adjusted net earnings per share" are intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flows from operations as determined under IFRS. The following table reconciles these non-GAAP financial performance measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.



Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS (LOSS) RECONCILIATION







Income (loss) before taxes 36.1 4.9 18.6 (28.4) Other losses 29.1 20.3 84.6 84.6 Adjusted net earnings before taxes 65.2 25.2 103.2 56.2 Income tax recovery (expense) 1.8 (7.6) 28.9 (8.7) Income tax adjustments (2.7) 5.5 (37.8) 5.6 Adjusted income tax expense1 (0.9) (2.1) (8.9) (3.1) Adjusted net earnings1 64.3 23.1 94.3 53.1 Adjusted net earnings per share (basic and diluted)1 0.08 0.03 0.13 0.08

Cash Generated from Operations, before Changes in Non-Cash Operating Working Capital

"Cash generated from operations, before changes in non-cash operating working capital" is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Other companies may calculate this measure differently and this measure is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. "Cash generated from operations, before changes in non-cash operating working capital" excludes changes in non-cash operating working capital. New Gold believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides further transparency and assists analysts, investors and other stakeholders of the Company in assessing the Company's ability to generate cash from its operations before temporary working capital changes.

Cash generated from operations, before non-cash changes in working capital is intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. This measure is not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flows from operations as determined under IFRS. The following table reconciles this non-GAAP financial performance measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.



Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (in millions of U.S. dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 CASH RECONCILIATION







Cash generated from operations 127.9 100.1 283.2 217.0 Change in non-cash operating working capital (7.9) (12.4) (0.1) 11.5 Cash generated from operations, before changes in non-cash operating working capital1 120.0 87.7 283.1 228.5

Free Cash Flow

"Free cash flow" is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. New Gold defines "free cash flow" as cash generated from operations and proceeds of sale of other assets less capital expenditures on mining interests, lease payments, and settlement of non-current derivative financial liabilities which include the Rainy River gold stream obligation and the New Afton free cash flow interest obligation. New Gold believes this non-GAAP financial performance measure provides further transparency and assists analysts, investors and other stakeholders of the Company in assessing the Company's ability to generate cash flow from current operations. "Free cash flow" is intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. This measure is not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flows from operations as determined under IFRS. The following tables reconcile this non-GAAP financial performance measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure on an aggregate and mine-by-mine basis.

Three months ended September 30, 2024 (in millions of U.S. dollars) Rainy River New Afton Other Total FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION







Cash generated from operations 84.0 49.9 (6.0) 127.9 Less Mining interest capital expenditures (32.0) (30.6) — (62.6) Add Proceeds of sale from other assets — — — — Less Lease payments — — (0.1) (0.1) Less Cash settlement of non-current derivative financial liabilities (8.2) — — (8.2) Free Cash Flow1 43.8 19.3 (6.1) 57.0

Three months ended September 30, 2023 (in millions of U.S. dollars) Rainy River New Afton Other Total FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION







Cash generated from operations 54.7 43.5 1.8 100.1 Less Mining interest capital expenditures (32.0) (38.4) (0.1) (70.5) Add Proceeds of sale from other assets — — — — Less Lease payments (1.3) — (0.1) (1.4) Less Cash settlement of non-current derivative financial liabilities (6.6) — — (6.6) Free Cash Flow1 14.8 5.1 1.6 21.6

Nine months ended September 30, 2024 (in millions of U.S. dollars) Rainy River New Afton Other Total FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION







Cash generated from operations 178.4 125.6 (20.8) 283.2 Less Mining interest capital expenditures (101.3) (94.5) — (195.8) Add Proceeds of sale from other assets — 0.2 — 0.2 Less Lease payments (0.9) (0.5) (0.5) (1.9) Less Cash settlement of non-current derivative financial liabilities (22.9) — — (22.9) Free Cash Flow1 53.3 30.8 (21.3) 62.8

Nine months ended September 30, 2023 (in millions of U.S. dollars) Rainy River New Afton Other Total FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION







Cash generated from operations 156.0 76.0 (15.0) 217.0 Less Mining interest capital expenditures (96.1) (109.1) (0.1) (205.3) Add Proceeds of sale from other assets 0.1 — — 0.1 Less Lease payments (7.2) (0.1) (0.4) (7.7) Less Cash settlement of non-current derivative financial liabilities (21.4) — — (21.4) Free Cash Flow1 31.4 (33.2) (15.5) (17.3)

Average Realized Price

"Average realized price per gold ounce or per copper pound sold" is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Other companies may calculate this measure differently and this measure is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management uses this measure to better understand the price realized for gold sales in each reporting period. "Average realized price per ounce of gold sold or copper pound sold" is intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The following tables reconcile this non-GAAP financial performance measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure on an aggregate and mine-by-mine basis.



Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 TOTAL AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE







Revenue from gold sales 203.3 151.7 504.3 458.9 Treatment and refining charges on gold concentrate sales 1.8 1.9 6.0 5.8 Gross revenue from gold sales 205.1 153.6 510.3 464.7 Gold ounces sold 81,791 79,821 219,565 241,247 Total average realized price per gold ounce sold ($/ounce)1 2,507 1,924 2,324 1,926



Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 RAINY RIVER AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE







Revenue from gold sales 168.1 120.0 394.5 372.3 Gold ounces sold 67,228 62,426 169,837 193,846 Rainy River average realized price per gold ounce sold ($/ounce)1 2,501 1,921 2,323 1,920



Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 NEW AFTON AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE







Revenue from gold sales 35.1 31.7 109.8 86.6 Treatment and refining charges on gold concentrate sales 1.8 1.9 6.0 5.7 Gross revenue from gold sales 36.9 33.6 115.8 92.3 Gold ounces sold 14,564 17,395 49,728 47,401 New Afton average realized price per gold ounce sold ($/ounce)1 2,536 1,932 2,330 1,948

For additional information with respect to the non-GAAP measures used by the Company, refer to the detailed "Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measure" section disclosure in the MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Yohann Bouchard, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of New Gold. Mr. Bouchard is a Professional Engineer and a member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario. Mr. Bouchard is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

