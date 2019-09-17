New Golden Gate University Professors Will Bolster Law School's Work

"With the appointment of these new faculty members, Golden Gate University School of Law is once again expanding its already robust programs in criminal, environmental, and technology law,'' said Dean and Professor of Law Anthony Niedwiecki . "Our university is always seeking the most forward-thinking and innovative educators in the profession, and all three of these exceptional professors and scholars bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to share with our students."

Serving approximately 700 students, GGU's law school is located in San Francisco, the booming economic and technological center of the country. Its downtown location offers an array of real-world opportunities and access just steps from law firms, advocacy organizations, government agencies, and the technology and business communities.

The new professors—Jyoti Nanda, Spencer Williams, and Robert Mullaney—join 32 other full-time faculty at the school.

"I was drawn to GGU Law because it has a rich history and commitment to educating public interest lawyers—particularly in criminal justice—a truly diverse student body, a faculty focused on innovative scholarship, a terrific dean, and GGU's location in the heart of a vibrant city,'' Nanda said. "I hope to have an impact on future leaders of our state."

Professor Nanda comes to GGU from UCLA School of Law, where she was the Binder Clinical Teaching Fellow and Lecturer in Law. She teaches criminal law. At UCLA, she was the past co-faculty director of the Critical Race Studies Program and core faculty of the David J. Epstein Public Interest Law Program. Her scholarship interests are in civil rights, social justice advocacy, and the ways in which children and youth intersect with the juvenile justice system, with a particular focus on race, gender and disability. Professor Nanda was awarded a Skadden Fellowship to work as a staff attorney at the Los Angeles office of the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund.

Professor Williams joins GGU from Stanford Law School, where he was a teaching fellow and lecturer in the Program on Corporate Governance and Practice. He teaches contracts and business associations. In addition to those two areas, his interests include legal technology, venture capital and entrepreneurship. He was the former head of legal and policy at a venture-backed software company. He also previously practiced corporate law at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Golden Gate's incredible students, faculty and staff as part of the GGU community,'' Williams said. "I look forward to continuing my research into the intersection of law and innovation and helping expand GGU's focus on business and technology."

Professor Mullaney will be teaching in the Environmental Law and Justice Clinic. He joins the faculty from the U.S. Department of Justice. For the past 28 years, he specialized in enforcing the nation's environmental statutes, most recently as Senior Counsel at the Environmental Enforcement Section of the Department of Justice. While there, he worked on the U.S.'s civil litigation against Volkswagen relating to the company's diesel emissions fraud. He has litigated other complex cases, including a multi-year case that contributed to the proper closure of Guam's unregulated municipal dump and the construction of a new, state-of-the-art landfill there.

"The Environmental Law and Justice Clinic at Golden Gate offers students an opportunity to work on cases that matter for disadvantaged communities that lack legal representation,'' Mullaney said. "I'm looking forward to training the next generation of environmental and social justice advocates."

Located in San Francisco, Golden Gate University School of Law provides students with a solid foundation in legal theory and the skills necessary to be a successful practitioner. GGU Law has a special commitment to public interest law. In addition to a strong public interest law curriculum, the school offers financial assistance to students who pursue careers in public interest law, and our in-house clinics provide legal assistance to underrepresented populations. GGU students reflect a wide variety of ages, work experience, and cultural, ethnic, and religious backgrounds. GGU's 700 law students include working professionals and recent college graduates from more than 100 undergraduate and graduate institutions.

Contact:

Michael Bazeley

(415) 442-7853

SOURCE Golden Gate University

Related Links

http://www.ggu.edu

