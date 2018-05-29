New Goldfish Program from Tetra® Brand of Spectrum Brands Pet LLC Optimizes Goldfish Care and Health

"Goldfish are excellent pets and a great addition for even the most experienced fishkeeper," said John Pailthorp, Vice President, Marketing at Spectrum Brands Pet LLC. "The Tetra Brand Goldfish Program combines the appeal of goldfish with the expertise of Tetra Brand, so new and experienced fishkeepers have everything they need to care for these playful little pets."

Designed to help fishkeepers succeed in caring for goldfish, new 10- and 20-gallon Goldfish Aquarium Kits are appropriately sized and tailored to the specific needs of goldfish. Fishkeepers can watch a step-by-step aquarium setup video on Tetra's YouTube page to get started.

To optimize the health of goldfish, Tetra Brand developed new goldfish nutrition and water care products. Tetra® Goldfish Flakes, Tetra® Goldfish Variety Pellets, Tetra® Goldfish Color Granules and TetraPro™ Goldfish Crisps are all formulated to deliver what goldfish require to flourish. In addition, AquaSafe® For Goldfish also keeps aquarium water safe and healthy. Each Goldfish Aquarium Kit includes samples of Tetra goldfish nutrition and water care products.

To complete the program, the redesigned Tetra-fish.com website features a dedicated goldfish section with fresh, new content and informative videos on the species. Tetra Brand offers information about goldfish personalities, equipment and products, which owners can use to help their pets grow and thrive. There are also new goldfish videos on Tetra's YouTube page.

"With the Tetra Brand Goldfish Program, we're simplifying the aquatic experience one species at a time, helping fishkeepers get the most out of this popular beginner fish," Pailthorp said.

About Tetra® Brand

Driven by innovation for 60 years, Tetra® Brand is the most recognizable and trusted name for fishkeeping, hobbyists and enthusiasts. Tetra® equipment, environments, water care and nutrition, such as TetraMin®, EasyBalance®, AquaSafe®, SafeStart™ and the revolutionary Whisper® filtration, are the most widely used in the industry. Tetra® products are produced by Spectrum Brands Pet LLC, a leading supplier of products for the specialty pet supplies market and a division of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. For more information, visit www.tetra-fish.com.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB), a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a global and diversified consumer products company and a leading supplier of consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents and auto care products. For more information, visit www.spectrumbrands.com.

