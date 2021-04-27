New "Goldilocks" Sized Air Purifier from Coway Launches to Give Industrial-Grade Coverage in a Minimalist, Compact Package

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Coway , a Korean company known for creating health-minded technologies, launched the Coway Airmega 250, its newest and most budget-friendly premium air purifier model. The unit has enhanced 99.999% filtration for rooms up to 930 square feet, covering more than the average US apartment size.

At $399, the Airmega 250 is a perfect option for consumers who adore the minimalist, compact design of the Airmega 150 , but want a more advanced filtration model that can cover larger room sizes, similar coverage to what the Airmega 300 offers.

The Airmega 250's multi-stage filtration is Coway's most powerful system yet, with a washable pre-filter, activated carbon filter and certified Green True HEPA™ filter technology that helps consumers breathe safer and cleaner air. The filter can remove 99.99% of airborne particles, such as bacteria, fungi, mold and pollen. It also efficiently inactivates various harmful sources and removes 99.999% of nano-size particulate matter down to 0.01 micron, which is even smaller than viruses and bacteria.

The unit is designed for easy filter maintenance with the new washable EZ Release pre-filter that captures large particles such as hair, fur, and dust by micromesh. The EZ Release pre-filter also extends the life and efficiency of the activated carbon filter and Green True HEPA™ filter inside. Cleaning the unit is as simple as sliding out the pre-filter, washing and hanging it dry.

The Coway Airmega 250 offers additional convenient features such as:

Real-time air quality indicator with LED color display

Smart modes (auto, sleep, eco) that automatically adjust the three-level fan speeds based on room's air quality conditions

New Rapid Mode that activates when air quality needs a boost, running at maximum power until the air quality is clean

Filter replacement indicators

Compact size (Dimensions: 19.7 x 18.5 x 8.3 inches)

Covers up to 930 square feet, more than the average US apartment size

Later this year, Coway will unveil the Airmega 250S, the wifi-connected version of the Airmega 250, which allows consumers to use the Mobile IoCare app and voice control through Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

The Coway Airmega 250 is immediately available in Warm Gray at www.cowaymega.com .

About Coway

Coway, the company behind the "mega" line of home health products—Airmega, Bidetmega and Aquamega—has a healthy obsession with helping people live longer, healthier lives. Our obsession began in Korea in 1989. Today, Coway is proud to bring our award-winning products and home health expertise to the US with Coway Airmega air purifiers, Coway Bidetmega for bathrooms and Coway Aquamega water purifiers. Since our founding, Coway has become a global leader in intensive research, engineering and innovation, amassing over 4,709 intellectual property rights in all. The Coway R&D Center, an environmental technology research institute, has 366 researchers, developing technologies around all aspects of life. The center also serves as our environmental quality, design and cosmetics institute. Whether researching billions of data points to document air quality, conducting hundreds of tests to create the perfect seat for every body shape, rigorously researching to understand the needs of asthmatics, or employing 23 certified water sommeliers—when we say we're obsessed with health, we mean it. For more, visit www.cowaymega.com .

SOURCE Coway USA

