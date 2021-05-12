New Golf Film 'THE MULLIGAN' Wraps Production

"We are very excited to have Jim Nantz, Jim Szoke and Tom Lehman be a part of THE MULLIGAN family to help tell this incredible story," says Producer Rick Eldridge. "Our entire cast and crew made this filming experience very special and close to my heart."

THE MULLIGAN follows the life of a successful international businessman, Paul McAllister, whose personal life is falling apart. While playing in a pro-am charity golf tournament sponsored by his company, Paul has a complete meltdown. With the introduction of a mysterious character known as "The Old Pro," Paul receives the inspiration he needs to reverse his downward spiral and experience his own personal "do-over" which is much more about his life than his golf game.

"The Currahee Club was an idyllic location for shooting this film," says Eldridge. "We couldn't have asked for a better backdrop to set the scene for the story of redemption told by the actors of THE MULLIGAN."

Inspired by the novel from Wally Armstrong and Ken Blanchard, screenplay writers Rick Eldridge, Jimmy Hager, Randall Eldridge and Roland Eldridge pack THE MULLIGAN with a combination of golf and heartwarming life lessons.

ReelWorks Studios, LLC was founded by Rick Eldridge in August of 2009 as a production services and distribution management company. Business offices are located in Charlotte, North Carolina with representation and offices in Santa Monica, California. CEO, Rick Eldridge, has been in the entertainment business for over 35 years as a producer, director, musician and creative visionary. The company now has over 100 titles under management comprised of feature film, television programming and digital media. Get all the latest news from ReelWorks at https://reelworks.net/

Drs. Ken and Marjorie Blanchard incorporated The Ken Blanchard Companies in 1979 with three simple goals—to make a difference in people's lives, to drive human worth and effectiveness in the workplace, and to help each organization we work with become the provider, employer, and investment of choice.

