New Goodyear Community Debuts Four Single-story Floor Plans

PHOENIX, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Lucero at Estrella, a new Goodyear community showcasing homes from the mid $300s.

Prospective homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to attend the Grand Opening event for this new community, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 27. Attendees will enjoy complimentary refreshments, family fun and tours of brand-new model homes.

New homes from the mid $300s

Four single-story floor plans, including one with an attached RV garage

Options from the versatile Modern Living™ Collection

3 to 4 bedrooms and up to approx. 2,890 sq. ft.

Hundreds of design and structural personalization options

Resort-style amenities, including a golf course, water park, fitness center, playgrounds, trails and more

The event begins at Casa Lucero, the New Home Information Center: 8175 S. Hillside Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Lucero at Estrella Sales Center: 16411 W. Fawn Drive Goodyear, AZ 85338

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

