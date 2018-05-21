New 'Got Jobs?' Campaign Demonstrates Dairy's Substantial Impact on US Economy, States and Local Communities

The U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC), the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) and the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) are collaborating to create the new "Got Jobs? Dairy Creates Jobs, Exports Create More" campaign. Over the next year, they will share in-depth data and compelling narratives featuring hardworking dairy farmers, innovative dairy company employees, resourceful retailers and many others throughout the food supply chain at GotDairyJobs.org.

The U.S. dairy products industry supports nearly 3 million workers, generates more than $39 billion in direct wages and has an overall economic impact of more than $628 billion, according to IDFA's economic impact tool, Dairy DeliversSM. The tool also examines dairy's economic ripple effect on other sectors of the national economy, showing dairy is responsible for $24.9 billion in state and local business tax revenues and another $39.5 billion in federal business tax revenues.

"With the Trump administration's current focus on global trade, it's important for consumers and policymakers to understand how dairy drives the American economy," said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of IDFA. "The United States needs sound trade policy that will place the U.S. dairy industry on a level playing field with global competitors. Backed by fair and proactive trade policies, the U.S. dairy industry will continue to keep and create jobs in states across the country."

The new campaign provides a clearinghouse of information at GotDairyJobs.org. The site will offer monthly features, videos and plenty of hard facts that demonstrate dairy's continued impact on jobs, tax revenue and communities around the country. Using #GotDairyJobs, the dairy industry will amplify the campaign and create the dairy jobs conversation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

"Dairy has a positive story to tell, affecting a wide swath of America, creating jobs and tax revenue in rural, suburban and urban communities," said Tom Vilsack, president and CEO of USDEC, who saw dairy's impact firsthand as U.S. Agriculture Secretary. "I'm delighted we now have a go-to place where people can find state-by-state data and compelling human stories that reinforce the same message: 'Dairy creates jobs and exports create more.'"

"As milk continues its journey from farm to table, it becomes a job-creation machine, employing farm workers, truck drivers, construction workers, factory workers, retailers and even cargo ship captains navigating the ocean to ports in fast-growing countries demanding more dairy than their own countries can produce," said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of NMPF. "The United States is uniquely positioned to meet this growing global need, which allows U.S. dairy to provide opportunities for job creation and growth in the United States."

