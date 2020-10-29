New Grant Program to Support Communities of Persons Affected by Leprosy During Coronavirus Pandemic Has Long-Term Goal of Strengthening Their Organizational Capacity

Twenty-two (22) organizations from 14 countries (see below) have been selected to receive grants following a review of applications received. The program, which is based on the results of pilot projects conducted from May to September this year in Indonesia, Bangladesh and Nepal, will be implemented based on the following four pillars:

The Four Pillars of the New Grant Program

1. Responding directly to community needs

This includes:

Distributing food, medicine and other relief supplies, and small loans for livelihood security

Providing supplies necessary to continue academic studies and for self-care activities

Advising on how to protect against the novel coronavirus, and giving information on leprosy

Creating a hotline to serve persons affected by leprosy, and offering counselling

2. Advocating with government

This includes:

Ensuring that persons affected by leprosy have access to existing government support schemes

Requesting additional measures to address current difficulties that persons affected by leprosy are facing amid the coronavirus pandemic

3. Disseminating information

Publicizing activities through SNS and other channels to increase organization's visibility, attract new supporters and strengthen PR capabilities

4. Enhancing capacity through training

Participating in courses on fund-raising, crowd-funding, social business, etc., in order to enhance the sustainability of the organization

Program period: November 1, 2020 – October 31, 2021 or November 1, 2020 – February 28, 2021.

Program scale: 22 organizations (22 projects) / Total funding US$ 340,000

Commenting on the new grant program, WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Leprosy Elimination Yohei Sasakawa said: "Finding solutions to the issues that persons affected by leprosy have to confront requires their voices to be heard. It is important that their organizations become increasingly vocal and active. We hope this grant program will help address the difficulties their communities are currently facing during the coronavirus pandemic and provide a stepping stone toward the sustainability of their organizations."

Grant Recipients

Grants issued on the basis that organizations are supported in their activities by an NGO partner.



Organization/ Branch Supporting Organization Country 1 Advancing Leprosy and disadvantaged peoples Opportunities Society (ALO) The Leprosy Mission International - Bangladesh (TLMI-B) Bangladesh 2 Association for Integration Dignity and Economic Advancement (IDEA) Nepal The Leprosy Mission (TLM) Nepal Nepal 3 Association for Integration Dignity and Economic Advancement (IDEA) Niger The Leprosy Mission (TLM) Niger Niger 4 Association of People Affected by Leprosy in Mozambique（ALEMO） The Leprosy Mission (TLM) Mozambique Mozambique 5 Association Senegalaise de Lutte Contre La Lepre et Les Maladies Tropicales Negligees (ASCL/MTN) Action Enfance Senegal (AES) Senegal 6 ATAM Swabhiman Jago Foundation India 7 Bogra Federation Lepra Bangladesh Bangladesh 8 Dhanusha, Mahottari, Sarlahi and Sindhuli Self-Help Group Federations Nepal Leprosy Trust- Lalgadh Leprosy Hospital and Services Centre (NLT – LLHSC) Nepal 9 Ethiopian National Association of Persons Affected by Leprosy (ENAPAL) - Ethiopia 10 IDEA Refaco KENYA Foundation Interconnected Health Solutions Kenya 11 International Association for Integration, Dignity and Economic Advancement (IDEA) Nigeria Leprosy and TB Relief Initiative Nigeria Nigeria 12 MORHAN Amazonas MORHAN Nacional Brazil 13 MORHAN Bahia and Ceara MORHAN Nacional Brazil 14 MORHAN Rio de Janeiro MORHAN Nacional Brazil 15 National Association of Persons Affected by Leprosy (NAPAL) German Leprosy and Tuberculosis Relief Association (DAHW) Sierra Leone 16 PerMaTa Indonesia, East Java Institute for Research and Community Service Jember Islamic University Indonesia 17 PerMaTa Indonesia, East Nusa Tenggara Yayasan Transfigurasi Tabor Mulia (YTTM) Indonesia 18 PerMaTa Indonosia, South Sulawesi Yayasan Dedikasi Tjipta Indonesia (engl: Dare This Indonesia) Indonesia 19 PGH Hansen's Club Philippine Leprosy Mission, Inc. Philippines 20 Purple Hope Initiative Nigeria German Leprosy and Tuberculosis Relief Association (DAHW) Nigeria 21 Saksham Kushthantey Swabhimani Sanstha Association for Leprosy Education Rehabilitation and Treatment India India 22 Tanzania Leprosy Association National TB and Leprosy Program Tanzania

For more information on the grant program, see www.shf.or.jp/information/9375?lang=en.

Webinar Series on Leprosy (Hansen's Disease)

Sasakawa Leprosy (Hansen's Disease) Initiative is hosting a series of webinars on leprosy, beginning on Friday, October 30. The first webinar is titled: "Schemes to support organizations of persons affected by leprosy during the coronavirus pandemic and their significance" (www.shf.or.jp/information/9552?lang=en) For more information about this and future webinars, and for details on how to participate, see www.shf.or.jp/other_activities/webinars?lang=en.

About Leprosy (Hansen's Disease)

Leprosy (Hansen's disease) is a chronic infectious disease that mainly affects the skin, peripheral nerves and eyes. Over 200,000 new cases are reported worldwide each year. The disease is completely curable, but if treatment is delayed or interrupted, progressive nerve damage can lead to muscle weakness, numbness in the hands and feet, and cause severe disabilities and blindness. Because of deep-rooted misconceptions about the disease, millions of people continue to experience discrimination because they or a family member have or once had leprosy. This can affect their opportunities for education, employment and marriage, and limit their participation in community life.

About Sasakawa Leprosy (Hansen's Disease) Initiative

Sasakawa Leprosy (Hansen's Disease) Initiative is a strategic alliance between the Sasakawa Health Foundation, The Nippon Foundation and WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Leprosy Elimination Yohei Sasakawa for the purpose of achieving a world without leprosy. The Nippon Foundation (founded in 1962) and Sasakawa Health Foundation (founded in 1974) have been actively involved in initiatives against the disease for over 45 years. The chairman of The Nippon Foundation is Yohei Sasakawa.

