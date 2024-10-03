New Grant Program Will Integrate Immunization Training into Pharmacy Technician Education

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to increase access to immunization services and strengthen the healthcare workforce, the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) is excited to announce the launch of a new grant program aimed at incorporating immunization training into pharmacy technician education programs across the United States.

This program, generously supported by a grant from Pfizer, will provide crucial resources to pharmacy technician education and training programs, enabling them to offer immunization training to their students. With the growing demand for vaccination services, this initiative will ensure that future pharmacy technicians are equipped to play a vital role in public health efforts from the moment they enter the workforce.

"Pharmacy technicians have become essential in ensuring patients have access to vaccinations, and this grant program will help ensure that they are prepared to meet that demand," said PTCB Senior Director of Professional Affairs Ryan Burke, PharmD. "We are grateful to Pfizer for their generous support of pharmacy technician education."

The Pharmacy Technician Educators Council (PTEC), a division of PTCB, will administer the grant program. To be eligible, an education program applicant must be an active PTEC member and a PTCB-Recognized Education/Training Program. If selected, students enrolled in the program will complete the APhA/WSU Pharmacy-Based Immunization Administration by Pharmacy Technicians at no cost. The two-part training program emphasizes health care team collaboration between pharmacists and pharmacy technicians and includes an online, self-paced course and an interactive, hands-on training session.

PTEC Chair Sacha Tadros, PharmD, thinks PTEC is a natural fit to administer this grant program. "By empowering educators and integrating immunization training into pharmacy technician education, we are creating a stronger, more versatile workforce capable of supporting the nation's public health needs."

This new grant program aims to increase vaccination rates across the country by preparing pharmacy technicians to deliver immunizations as part of their regular duties where allowed by state regulations. The initiative is expected to have both immediate and long-term benefits, including improved access to immunization services and reduced incidence of vaccine-preventable diseases, particularly in communities with limited healthcare resources.

For more information and to apply for the grant program, visit ptec.org.

About PTCB

The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) is the nation's first, most trusted, and only nonprofit pharmacy technician credentialing organization. Founded on the guiding principle that pharmacy technicians play a critical role in advancing medication and patient safety, PTCB has established the universal standard of excellence for those supporting patient care teams through offering the industry's most-recognized credentials, including the PTCB certification for Certified Pharmacy Technicians (CPhT).

About PTEC

The Pharmacy Technician Educators Council (PTEC), integrated as a division of PTCB in 2022, is the only national nonprofit professional association founded by pharmacy technician educators, for pharmacy technician educators. For over 30 years, PTEC has worked to support and empower educators in the education and training of pharmacy technicians.

SOURCE Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB)