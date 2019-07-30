New Graphics XMC from Abaco Delivers Optimum Combination of High Performance, Small Footprint

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abaco Systems today announced a powerful new rugged XMC graphics and video board. The NVP2000 leverages the high performance of the NVIDIA® Pascal P2000 GPU with its 768 cores and 4 GBytes of DDR5 memory to deliver 2.3 TeraFLOPS of peak performance with CUDA® and OpenCL™ support.

The NVP2000 is designed to deliver significant gains in SIGINT, radar and video or graphics processing applications, while its high degree of parallelism also makes it an optimum fit for GPGPU applications including machine learning and autonomy.

The NVP2000 is designed for graphics generation/output, supporting three DisplayPort 1.4 ports capable of 4K resolution @ 60Hz. These can be converted to DVI or VGA with adaptors. The board consumes up to 32W, dependent on the application and power configuration. The NVP2000 also supports H.265 (HEVC)/H.264 (MPEG-4 AVC) encode/decode.

The board meets the MIL-STD-810G standard: in its conduction cooled form, it is specified to operate at temperatures of -40°C to +85°C and in its air cooled form it is specified to operate at temperatures of -40°C to +70°C.

"Graphics and video at higher resolutions and higher framerates are becoming increasingly important in the context of the modern day battlefield, and the demand for extremely powerful solutions is accelerating," said Peter Thompson, Vice President, Product Management at Abaco Systems. "At the same time, these solutions need to have a minimal SWaP profile in response to the constricted environments typical of today's military platforms. That combination of requirements is what led us to introduce this XMC form factor product that represents the optimum combination of high performance in a small footprint."

The NVP2000 also benefits from support for Abaco's AXIS ImageFlex, an image processing and visualization toolkit enabling rapid development of high performance image processing, visualization and autonomy applications aimed at size, weight and power (SWaP) sensitive platforms. AXIS ImageFlex is focused on high performance GPU processing and graphics with interoperability with other programing paradigms such as OpenGL®, OpenCL™, CUDA and OpenCV.

Windows® 7 and Windows 10 as well as Linux® drivers are available for x86 systems.

About Abaco Systems

With more than 30 years' experience, Abaco Systems is a global leader in open architecture computing and electronic systems for aerospace, defense and industrial applications. We create innovative, modular solutions based on open standards that are characterized by outstanding price/performance, ultimate rugged reliability and minimal SWaP. Our goal is to be a significant contributor to our customers' success, partnering with them to reduce cost, time-to-deployment and risk and supporting them over the long term. With an active presence in hundreds of national asset platforms on land, sea and in the air, Abaco Systems is trusted where it matters most. www.abaco.com

NVIDIA and CUDA are registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation. Linux is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds. OpenCL is a trademark of the Khronos Group Inc. OpenGL is a registered trademark of Silicon Graphics Inc. DisplayPort is a trademark of the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA). All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

