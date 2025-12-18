New Green Car Journal Issue Shines a Spotlight on EVs

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Car Journal's new Issue No. 51 comes at a time of great change in the auto industry as the electric vehicle field quickly evolves. Even as new electric vehicles are making their way to dealer showrooms, other previously announced EV introductions are on hold or being cancelled as automakers shift strategies in real time to deal with a rapidly changing market.

Green Car Journal Issue No 51 offers a special Spotlight on EVs focus. GreenCarJournal.com is the "green car" field's authority on the intersection of automobiles, energy, and the environment.

Still, according to the editors at Green Car Journal, the EV field remains dynamic and continues to expand. There is also new momentum for other forms of electrified vehicles like hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and range-extended EVs. All this points to an auto industry coming to grips with new realities: Vehicles must speak to the needs of customers and not simply the demands of regulators. They must be smaller, lighter, and more efficient. And most importantly, they must ultimately be affordable without requiring massive subsidies.

Green Car Journal, the auto field's leading environmental publication, is on top of these trends with its 51st issue's special "Spotlight on EVs" focus. Always taking the long view with decades of experience reporting on EVs and other environmentally positive vehicles, the magazine's veteran writers provide expert analysis while placing today's EV activities in context.

This issue celebrates the real and continuing progress being seen in the electric vehicle field with features on new electrified models, buying guides/tips, and drive tests. It also presents options for new vehicle purchases that will fit most buyers' budgets. In addition, a special Toyota presentation lends an in-depth look at this automaker's strategic pathways to a carbon neutral future.

THE ISSUE INCLUDES:

An in-depth look at electric pickups available today

What it's like to live with a plug-in hybrid for a year

A drive test of VW's electric ID. Buzz minivan

How to save money and emissions with a used EV

An overview of 40+ mpg hybrids under 40 grand

Details on a coming electric pickup for under $30K

A dozen affordable gas cars that champion mpg

Plus, why range-extended EVs are the new hot ticket

Green Car Journal's editor and publisher Ron Cogan, a long-time automotive writer and former Motor Trend senior editor, is considered the leading expert on the intersection of automobiles, energy, and the environment. Launched by Cogan in 1992 as the first-of-its-kind auto publication with an emphasis on environmental performance, Green Car Journal presents intriguing features and honest analysis of vehicles and fuels that address the joy of driving while paying attention to the need for sustainability.

The magazine has been honored with several Eddie Awards for editorial excellence by Folio: Magazine, the "bible" of the publishing industry, including the distinction as Best Magazine Issue. Green Car Journal is also known for its highly respected Green Car Awards™ that have recognized environmental leadership in the auto industry over the past 20 years.

The digital edition of Green Car Journal issue 51 is available to read online through the magazine's website at GreenCarJournal.com.

