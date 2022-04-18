New Green Outreach to Native Americans and Veterans

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to work with more Native Americans and veterans, The ROOT Brand Company has launched a green initiative to reach overlooked and underserved populations exposed to heavy metals and environmental toxins.

The ROOT Brand Green Breakthrough Wellness Initiative is aimed at serving the wellness needs of communities that have heavy metals and environmental contaminants that impact their health and well-being.

"Unfortunately, some groups of people are more at risk because of where they are living, where they have been and what they are more daily exposed to. Two such segments of the population are indigenous peoples and the veterans of America," said Clayton R. Thomas, ROOT Brand Company founder .

Citing daily environmental contaminants, toxic water sources, Agent Orange in Vietnam, burn pits and occupational hazards to name a few; "The ROOT Brand has introduced our patented Clean Slate detoxification liquid to a couple of tribal members and begun a green partnership with a veterans' organization," Thomas said.

The company's flagship product, Clean Slate is a patented liquid zeolite that removes heavy metals and environmental toxins safely from the body.

"Think of Clean Slate as natural green garbage trucks that travel through your whole body passively and safely, pulling and removing toxins from wherever they are hiding," Thomas explained.

The product called Restore is a blend of compounds which provides antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits. Zero-In is a proprietary combination of ingredients that help with cognitive function and mental acuity.

"The ROOT Brand Company is positioned as a major influence in the growing green movement," Thomas said. "Native Americans are looking at more healthy options when it comes to nourishing their bodies, as their ancestors did. But these communities suffer from a wellness inequality and exclusion in the health and wellness sector."

The ROOT Brand was introduced to members of the Yavapai-Apache Nation and the Ute Nation. The Ute tribe member agreed to a seven-day test to prove the power of the patented Clean Slate technology. "When he saw his results, he was absolutely amazed to see the types and levels of toxins that he was carrying inside his body," Thomas said.

The Yavapai Apache tribe member also noticed an incredible difference in her body, especially her heightened mental sharpness.

"Now that reservation restrictions are starting to loosen up, I am looking to introduce our patented Clean Slate product to tribal leaders to help them correct the issues of heavy metal and environmental toxin exposure in their respective communities," Thomas said. "We want to help them be more proactive and preventative in promoting green wellness."

Members of the Armed Forces are also overlooked in their daily exposures to heavy metals and environmental toxins on U.S. military bases, particularly Perfluorinated Chemicals, cited as human health and environmental risks.

"We currently have veterans who, after hearing about us or being introduced to our green products, are experiencing and sharing their amazing outcomes," Thomas said. "We intend to bring green solutions through more partnerships with veterans' organizations."

About The Root Brand:

The ROOT Brand is a company founded on understanding how toxins and chemicals harm health and is formulating products to address underlying causes. All The ROOT Brand products are non-GMO, organic, vegan, and gluten-free. Founder Clayton Thomas has backgrounds in wellness sales, distribution and consulting to name a few.

The ROOT Brand was founded on simplicity, authenticity, integrity and education to inspire the community to improve lives through more in-depth knowledge of natural wellness, and simple yet effective solutions for full-body health.

Founded in February 2020 and based in Nashville, Tenn., the company is now in 50 countries.

