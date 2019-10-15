New Green Startup Seeks Maximum Waste Diversion through Deconstruction and Donation

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New sustainability-focused startup, The Green Mission Inc., is set to revolutionize the deconstruction and personal property donation industries with its unique approach to building material recycling and waste diversion.

"I started this company with the intent to accomplish measurable increases in waste diversion. My driving motivations are my five children and the sustainable earth they must inherit from those of us in a green-influencing capacity," says Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jessica I. Marschall.

One of The Green Mission Inc.'s goals is to shore up standards and raise the bar with ethically-focused waste diversion strategies, like deconstructed material and property donation coupled with IRS-compliant appraisals. "Appraisals produced will be conservatively and accurately valued in line with all IRS codifications, USPAP standards, and relevant case law," states Marschall.

Diane Scarbrough, TGMI's Vice President and Lead Appraiser, is familiar with the industry's current pitfalls. "The survival of the donation and deconstruction industry could be jeopardized if individuals and corporations lose tax incentives to donate rather than demolish and trash. Additionally, nonprofit programs that utilize these much-needed donations may be hindered."

TGMI seeks to contribute directly to conversations centering around strategies like local ordinances aiding deconstruction, state tax credits and local and state mandates for deconstruction, as well as federal tax incentives, initiatives, and mandates for waste diversion.

"We hope to work closely with regulatory parties to raise appraiser standards, aligning more closely with those required for other highly-regulated industries, including rigorous examinations, specific industry-related college course requirements, and continuing education standards. Because of the potential tax savings, the propensity for abuse exists," explains Marschall.

TGMI's formula for success lies in their leadership backgrounds. Mayur Dankhara, Co-President and COO, has an MS in Construction Management and a strong background in deconstruction management best-practices. Marschall has an MS in Accounting and concentrates on tax regulations and incentives. Scarbrough's experience makes her one of the most experienced personal property appraisers in the industry.

"We work as a team," says Dankhara. "We determined the waste diversion industry would be best-served by an organization possessing the distinct combination of our backgrounds. We provide help in reviewing feasibility studies and cost analysis when implementing waste diversion strategies especially for commercial deconstruction projects."

Headquartered in historic downtown Fredericksburg, The Green Mission Inc. provides services nationwide.

Contact: Jessica Marschall, jessica@thegreenmissioninc.com, 540-322-3884

SOURCE The Green Mission Inc.