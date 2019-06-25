New Greenkote Anti-corrosion Coating Facility Now Serving Italy

BROOK PARK, Ohio, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenkote PLC (greenkote.com), the global provider of high-performance anti-corrosion metal coatings, just introduced their newest licensee, Elettroplast S.r.l., who will be providing Greenkote® coating services and equipment for all of Italy. Elettroplast is based in Brescia, in the Lombardy region of northern Italy.

Gianluca Donina, Elettroplast Manager (left) and Guus Vermeulen, Greenkote's European Sales Manager.

"We welcome Elettroplast as an important addition to the international Greenkote team," said Greenkote CEO, Mark Gore. "Elettroplast has been providing quality surface enhancement for many years, and they are respected by a significant base of customers across Italy, Europe, and around the world. They will add strong Greenkote coverage for southern Europe."

"Elettroplast's connection with Greenkote began through a project we worked on with Cromatura Cassanese and the University of Brescia," explained Elettroplast CEO, Gian Franco Donina. "As part of that program, funded by the region of Lombardy, we built a coating system specifically to evaluate Greenkote. And when we saw its performance first-hand, we definitely wanted to add Greenkote to our capabilities at Elettroplast."

"It is particularly appropriate that a new Greenkote facility should be based in Brescia," added Gianluca Donina, Manager of the Greenkote operation at Elettroplast. "This area has long been known for its iron, steel and rubber industries; and one special Greenkote advantage is the unique microroughness of its surface, which enhances bonding between metal and rubber parts. I believe Greenkote will be very well received by many industries in our region."

Elettroplast now operates a complete Greenkote coating system, enabling them to provide a range of coating services for customers. The company has already begun accepting orders. In addition to coating services, Elettroplast is also able to supply all the equipment needed by companies who may wish to add Greenkote coating processes within their own facilities.

Greenkote is a proprietary family of high-performance zinc-based anti-corrosion coatings that can be applied to ferrous metals and alloys by a patented thermal diffusion process for a broad range of applications. Greenkote replaces many older processes such as hot-dip galvanizing, zinc plating, sherardizing and metal flake coating. In addition to its superior anti-corrosion qualities Greenkote provides improved adhesion and longer wear, and it eliminates hydrogen embrittlement. Greenkote is also uniquely eco-friendly, from which its name derives. Unlike many other anti-corrosion coatings, Greenkote processing is totally free of pollutants. It is fully compliant with ASTM A1059/A1059M, an industry standard specification for zinc-alloy coatings.

About Greenkote PLC

Greenkote PLC (greenkote.com) is the inventor and global provider of Greenkote® anti-corrosion metal coatings. Headquartered in Brook Park, Ohio, (near Cleveland) Greenkote is one of the industry's most innovative metal coating technology companies with significant patents in the area of corrosion protection. Greenkote provides its advanced, eco-friendly coatings through Greenkote coating centers and licensee-partners strategically located around the globe.

About Elettroplast S.r.l.

Founded in 1977 and based in Brescia, Italy, Elettroplast (www.elettroplast.it) designs and produces tailor-made galvanic lines for individual customer needs. In addition to Greenkote coatings, Elettroplast also provides many other surface enhancements, including zinc, chrome, nickel, copper, tin, silver, miralloy, gold, bronze, plating on plastic (POP) and more. With over 600 customers worldwide, the company serves a spectrum of industries and applications, from automotive, aerospace and electronics to fashion and home fixtures. In recent years, Elettroplast has acquired Tecnologie Galvaniche of Milan and Asmega of Padova, which has further expanded the company's knowledge base and position in the global market.

