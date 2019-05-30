NASHVILLE, Tenn. and NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James' new self-help book, Victorious Heart: Finding Hope and Healing After a Devastating Loss by Kim Peacock, helps people manage grief through an encouraging story of hope after tragic loss. Victorious Heart was written for anyone who is struggling with the loss of a loved one.

Kim Peacock New Grief and Bereavement Book Shows How One Tennessee Woman Found Hope After Painful Loss

Losing a loved one is a devastating event that can leave people in a broken place, with no way out in sight. This grief is natural, and cannot simply be "cured," but Kim Peacock uses her experience to show people the best ways to handle it. Victorious Heart shows sufferers that, even during these dark times, they always have hope.

Victorious Heart shares the pain, healing, and eventual victory surrounding Kim Peacock's personal story. After losing her oldest daughter, Nicole, Kim experienced the deepest sorrow of her life, but was carried through by the Lord. Through Victorious Heart, Kim encourages individuals that, even when it's difficult to believe, God can turn their devastating experience into a beautiful story of healing, and bring joy back into their life.

About the Author:

Kim Peacock is a mother, writer, speaker, and mentor. After losing her daughter, Nicole, in a tragic accident, Kim experienced the worst grief of her entire life. However, the Lord pulled her through, bringing joy and healing back to her life, and turning her painful story into one that is inspiring and hopeful. Now, Kim uses her experience to help others through the devastating loss of a loved one. Through her blog, Wild Victorious Heart, and her writing and speaking, Kim acts as a grief mentor, encouraging others during the most difficult time of their lives. Kim now lives in Mount Juliet, Tennessee.

More About This Title:

Victorious Heart: Finding Hope and Healing After a Devastating Loss by Kim Peacock will be released by Morgan James Publishing on June 4, 2019. Victorious Heart—ISBN 9781642791891—has 172 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $16.95

About Morgan James Publishing:

Morgan James publishes trade quality titles designed to educate, encourage, inspire, or entertain readers with current, consistent, relevant topics that are available everywhere books are sold. (www.MorganJamesPublishing.com)

