New GRM Inc. scholarship to give two students a boost

KELOWNA, BC, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new scholarship from GRM Inc., a leading property maintenance company in Western Canada, will help two post-secondary students realize their dreams.

"We recognize the barriers many students face in accessing education, especially now, so we've created a scholarship in hopes of giving young people a hand up," says Ioanna Wilde, Director of Marketing and Business Development. "It's also an impactful way for us to give back to the communities we serve."

Global Roadway Maintenance (GRM) Inc. provides four-season solutions for exterior and interior property safeguarding and maintenance for commercial, retail, airport, municipal, government and strata customers. Services include commercial snow removal and ice management, line painting, parking lot maintenance, sealants and coatings, and more. Whatever the service and whatever the location across BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, GRM Inc. team members encourage and support excellence through core values such as operational excellence, relationships, respect, integrity and safety.

Applicants to the two scholarships are asked to write an essay of 500 to 1,500 words about how one of those core values has shaped their life. 

"Each value will mean something different to everyone," says Wilde. "We would like to hear how our core values translate to the next generation of potential workers"

In 2023, two scholarships will be offered, the first with a May 31 deadline and the second with a Dec. 31 deadline. Students entering any trade school, college or university in Canada or the US are eligible to enter. Proof of enrollment and tuition payment will be required to receive funds.

The first scholarship winner will be notified by July 1, 2023; the second by Feb. 1, 2024. To learn more about deadlines and eligibility, students should visit: https://grminc.ca/scholarship-contest-year-2023/

Our business operations and clients are strategically located and supported through our network of skilled in-house and extended team members.

