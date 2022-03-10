New Groundbreaking Product Protects Children from Abduction

TAMPA, Fla., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new one-of-a-kind youth alarm device is now available to protect children from those who try to attack or abduct them. Back Off Bands is a stylish wearable self-defense wristband for children ages 6 and up. Founded and developed by a mother of two daughters after viewing the surveillance footage in the 2004 abduction, rape, and murder case of 11-year-old Carlie Brucia.

"Viewing the actual abduction of Carlie on the news every night, being led away by a man more than twice her size rocked my world. Hoping and praying she would be found safe and unharmed; that did not happen," says Charlotte Kay Yensen, owner and developer of Back Off Bands.

Yensen made it her mission to develop a safety product that would protect her daughters and children everywhere from a possible attack or abduction. "A powerful way to avoid an attack is a super loud obnoxious alarm. Scaring away the 'would be' attacker and drawing attention to the situation," said Yensen.

After many years of research and development, Yensen has worked with a team to develop a wearable alarm wristband to protect and empower children, and that kids will love to wear, show off to their friends, but most importantly, feel safe living their every-day life.

Designed to look like watches, Back Off Bands come in a variety of different colors with interchangeable faceplates that kids can choose from or personalize with their own image. Inside the band is a powerful 100 decibel-alarm that kids can easily activate to draw attention to themselves. Unlike expensive child-protection systems (that come with a monthly fee), Back Off Bands focus on preventing the attack.

"If we are searching for missing children, we're too late" says Yensen. Prevention is the best cure.

Back Off Bands, affordable enough to be accessible to children everywhere.

About Back Off Bands

"Now our children can be protected."

For more information: www.backoffbands.com

