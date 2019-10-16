New Group Health Insurance Option for Texas Businesses offered by the Northeast Tarrant Chamber!

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Small businesses across the State of Texas are now able to buy group insurance from Tarrant Healthcare Insurance Solutions (T.H.I.S.). This new option provides businesses with 2 or more employees the opportunity to purchase a group plan with the potential of saving them hundreds of dollars each month on premiums. According to most health insurance analysts, healthcare expenditures are on the rise and have been for a number of years. T.H.I.S. program was the result of the Northeast Tarrant Chamber's efforts to find viable coverage options for its members to help alleviate the rising costs of offering health care coverage to employees.

"Our goal for several years has been to find a health insurance option for Texas businesses that would provide great benefits while also saving on monthly premiums," said Northeast Tarrant Chamber CEO Jack Bradshaw. "We are excited about launching T.H.I.S. program because it gives Texas businesses access to a national, level-funded group health insurance alternative that is proving to be a great asset for many members of Chambers and Associations throughout the country!"

MORE ABOUT TARRANT HEALTHCARE INSURANCE SOLUTIONS (T.H.I.S)

Our Mission - To provide a quality, lower cost group medical insurance option to Texas businesses with broad network acceptance.

Who is eligible? The program is available to all organizations in Texas, their employees and dependents. There are no requirements to get a Company quote and garner more information.

When and how can I get a quote to compare coverage? To obtain a quick and no-obligation quote, please call 833-367-8447 (833-FOR-THIS) or email your Company name and contact information to THIS@netarrant.org .

ALSO – All Texas businesses are welcome to visit our T.H.I.S. informational booth at the Northeast Tarrant Chamber Biz Expo on Thursday October 17, 2019 from 11am–1:30pm at the Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex at 9200 Mid Cities Blvd, North Richland Hills, TX 76180.

