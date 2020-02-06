New GSE Offerings From e2b Calibration Simplify the Repair & Testing Process

CHARDON, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- e2b Calibration's aircraft jack repair, reconditioning and load testing capabilities have expanded exponentially in the following ways within the GSE sector.

Since 2007, e2b Calibration has been growing its capabilities in supporting GSE products of all variations and brands including Tronair, Malabar International and Columbus Jack.

e2b Calibration

Clayton Cooper, a company spokesman, said, "We have recently expanded into an additional facility to meet our growing GSE customer demands."

LOAD TESTING CAPABILITIES:

e2b Calibration can provide load testing for aircraft jacks with up to 150-ton capacities, utilizing both full structural and static load testing methods to provide a NIST-traceable service on-site.

EXTERNAL/INTERNAL RECONDITIONS:

In addition to e2b Calibration's on-site services, its offerings also include both internal/external reconditioning (as shown here). This is a full external and internal recondition of a Malabar axle jack, which e2b Calibration is able to accomplish with any load testing equipment.

ON-SITE:

Shipping an aircraft jack, especially tripod jacks, can be incredibly costly. Variables to consider when considering on-site services are:

Man hours of having employees prepare the aircraft jacks for travel



Time spent safely securing jacks on pallets, crates or flatbed trucks



Direct cost of outbound/inbound freight of the aircraft jacks



Downtime that includes both the support/service and transportation of the aircraft jacks



Liabilities/risks involved with the chance of jacks getting damaged during their travels

Media Contact:

Joshua Gilstrap

(440) 352-4700

jgilstrap@e2btek.com

Related Files

Extended Tripod Jack.JPG

Axle Jack Referbishment.jpg

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

Proof Load Testing Constraints

e2b Calibration

SOURCE e2b Calibration