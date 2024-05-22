New Guest Checkout Means Direct Access to Supplemental Hurricane and Hourly Rain Insurance

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for hurricane season, Overland Park, KS-based Vortex Weather Insurance releases a new guest checkout enhancement to its fully-automated weather insurance portal , making the process even faster and easier for users. This is a major improvement to the insurtech's already innovative portal, greatly benefiting small businesses who need fast coverage and don't currently work with an agent.

Launched in 2023, Vortex's Weather Insurance Portal is an industry-leading digital insurance platform that allows event organizers, small business owners, and insurance brokers to quote and bind rain and supplemental hurricane insurance policies online in just minutes.

The portal expedites the underwriting process for parametric weather insurance and offers a seamless user experience from creating quotes, tracking rates, and binding policies on the spot. To generate a rain insurance quote almost instantly, event organizers and small business owners simply enter:

the business name and address

event location

event date and time(s)

the amount of revenue to insure

The user is presented with rainfall threshold options and premiums they can choose to purchase that best fit the needs and budget of the event. If the recorded rainfall meets or exceeds the policy's selected rainfall threshold, it triggers a claim. Cancellation is not required for a payout to occur.

Supplemental hurricane insurance quotes require:

the business name and address

the amount of revenue to insure (you do not have to insure to value)

size of the coverage circle the policy owner wants around the business (20 or 40-mile circle)

If the recorded storm track of the hurricane's eye crosses into the policy's coverage area, it triggers a claim.

Registered account holders can login and check for updates should a claim be triggered. The claims and settlement processes are automated and transparent. Claim checks are usually mailed in about two weeks.

Vortex's new guest checkout feature allows the user to quote and bind a policy without registering for an account. The policy documentation and payment receipt are emailed to the purchaser. Should a claim trigger, Vortex will simply notify policyholders of claims and payment status via email.

"We are thrilled to have a Guest Checkout feature now available," said Vortex VP of Business Development Andy Klaus. "We've designed the portal to be very user friendly and intuitive for event organizers and small business owners, so quoting and purchasing can be completed in just a few minutes without the user ever speaking with an agent. We're available to answer any questions but understand that many customers simply don't need assistance."

The portal has been a game changer for events and small businesses looking to quickly and easily secure coverage that fits their needs and budget. With spring well under way and rainy weather a common occurrence, hourly rain insurance is a critical consideration to the success of any outdoor event.

And with hurricane season officially starting June 1, more and more businesses near the Gulf and Atlantic coastlines are shopping for annual supplemental hurricane insurance policies. Experts are predicting an "extremely active" hurricane season , and now is the time to find wind/hail and hurricane coverage. Vortex's Supplemental Hurricane Insurance works to fill gaps traditional policies leave behind. Payouts are based on the recorded track of a major hurricane and its proximity to the insured's location.

The release of this new functionality aligns perfectly with the busy season for the majority of Vortex clients. Since launching the portal, over 1500 uniquely structured hourly rain and hurricane quotes have been created. Vortex anticipates continued heavy use of the portal's guest checkout feature as more businesses prepare to protect their revenue this year.

ABOUT VORTEX:

Vortex Weather Insurance (dba Vortex Insurance Agency, LLC) is a data-driven weather risk insurtech that offers businesses a variety of affordable parametric weather index insurance products, now including supplemental hurricane insurance. Since 2008, Vortex has provided insurance for outdoor events ranging from fairs and festivals, motorsports, youth sports, parades, professional golf tournaments and golf clubs to outdoor theaters, haunted houses and holiday light events. Insurance is underwritten by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA, Inc. (MSU), admitted in all 50 states and has an AM Best rating of A+ (Superior). Contact us at vortexinsurance.com

