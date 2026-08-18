New Guide Explores the Healing Gifts of Nature and Flower Essences

Author provides practical tools, plant devas' insights, and intuitive methods to help

readers reconnect with nature and reestablish inner balance

SEBASTOPOL, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book offers readers a primer on using flower essences to deepen their connection with the natural world and cultivate holistic well-being. The handbook, written by a transformational psychotherapist, functions as a guide to understanding plant energy and incorporating nature's healing qualities into daily self-care.

"From the Heart of the Sun: A Guide to Living Earth Flower Essences" by Sylvia Marie

In "From the Heart of the Sun," author Sylvia Marie translates communications received from plant devas (nature spirits) across 17 distinct flower profiles. Combining clinical psychotherapy experience with energy work and natural laws, Marie details how flower essences act as a non-toxic "energy medicine" that works with human core frequencies to align mental, emotional, and physical health. The book also provides practical instruction on intuitive selection techniques, including applied kinesiology (manual muscle testing) and pendulum usage, alongside breath meditations designed to release long-held stress patterns.

"Flower essences are a pure and uncomplicated pathway to reestablish flow, harmony, and balance in oneself, moment-to-moment and day-to-day," said Marie. "They serve as fulcrums, as reminders, to wake up in our own essence, and to embody those special qualities flowing through us."

The guide emphasizes environmental sustainability, highlighting that making flower essences utilizes renewable parts of plants without destroying the flora. Addressing the modern sense of digital isolation, Marie positions plant attunement as a gentle approach to recovering wholeness and living consciously as spirit on Earth.

"In this fast-paced technological world, it is easy to dismiss and override the gentle level of influence of flowers, staying attached and involved in mental and emotional processes, thereby feeling isolated in our individual bodies," said Marie.

"From the Heart of the Sun: A Guide to Living Earth Flower Essences"

By Sylvia Marie

ISBN: 9798765265505 (hardcover)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Sylvia Marie, LCSW, MFT, a transformational psychotherapist, combines 50 plus years of healing energy and body work with psychotherapy, spiritual practices and transformational tools. Sylvia describes herself as a "student of the laws of nature". Her powerful work supports us to remember the light that each of us carries within so that individuals and communities may live consciously as spirit on earth.

To learn more, please visit www.sylviamarie.com or www.EarthLightHarmony.com.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ziggy Goldfarb

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SOURCE Balboa Press