New guide helps B2B marketers take advantage of rapidly emerging opportunities in podcast advertising

FULTON, Md., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CyberWire announced today the release of its B2B Marketer's Guide to Podcast Advertising: how to create tangible demand with a direct response budget. Published as both an eBook and a podcast, the guide was created to help organizations advertising in the popular programs across the CyberWire Network or other podcast networks make the most of their audio marketing investment.

The guide represents the culmination of years of lessons learned while working with advertisers ranging in size from the Fortune 10 to early-stage startups, all of them looking to take advantage of the incredible new marketing opportunities podcast advertising makes possible. Step by step, the guide walks organizations through the basics of how podcast advertising works. It dives into the details of generating both leads and brand awareness, and of measuring and proving success. Also included are examples of successful ad campaigns from industry leaders.

"New customers are always asking us how podcast advertising works, how they can measure ROI, and how they can make the most out of their advertising budget," said Bennett Moe, the CyberWire's Vice President of Sales and Ad Operations. "This guide gives us the opportunity to share our years of experience working with many different kinds of customers with a wide array of marketing goals and budgets. We also hope it will be valuable for those advertising on other shows and networks, not just the CyberWire."

The guide is available at B2Baudio.com, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

About the CyberWire

The CyberWire gets people up to speed on cyber quickly and keeps them a step ahead in a continually changing industry. Situational awareness, continuing education, and professional development are the cornerstones of our programs. The CyberWire has long been trusted by many of the most influential leaders and professionals in the public and private sectors, around the world. We separate the signal from the noise. Learn more about our podcasts and newsletters at thecyberwire.com.

