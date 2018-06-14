New Guide Helps Owners Manage Building Project Uncertainty

To help building owners navigate this challenge, the AIA Large Firm Roundtable has led a coalition of construction industry organizations in creating a concise guide that helps owners anticipate the major causes of uncertainty in building projects and provides best practices to manage and potentially mitigate those risks. The guide, titled the Project Planning Guide for Owners and Project Teams, is available for free download at https://www.construction.com/toolkit/reports/project-planning-guide-owners-project-teams.The guide draws on a Dodge Data & Analytics SmartMarket Report -- "Managing Uncertainty and Expectations in Building Design and Construction" -- to address the top factors owners need to consider. The original research report is available at https://www.construction.com/toolkit/reports/managing-uncertainty-expectations-building-design-construction.

The new guide provides a simple Contingency Calculator that owners can use to plan budget reserves for the entire lifecycle of a project. "Surprisingly, the original study found that most owners have no specific methods for determining budget contingencies," says Clark Davis, FAIA, Principal Consultant with Cameron MacAllister Group and leader of the Managing Uncertainty program for the Large Firm Roundtable and other sponsors. "This tool alone will help owners save money and improve project performance."

The most important feature of the guide is a clear, direct explanation of the risks involved in construction projects and the best ways to mitigate them. "We look forward to being able to share this with our clients when we begin new projects," says Thom Penney, FAIA, President/CEO of LS3P Architects and former national president of AIA. "It will form the basis of an informed discussion about what the owner needs to think about and what we can all do from the start to make projects more successful."

The coalition of sponsors for this effort, including the American Institute of Architects (AIA), the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), the Lean Construction Institute (LCI), the Construction Owners' Association of America (COAA), the Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) and Graphisoft, demonstrates broad industry recognition that better-informed owners and better project team collaboration will improve the final results.

A Dodge-hosted webinar based on the guide, titled "How to Improve Client Satisfaction and Achieve Design Intent," is being planned for Thursday, August 9th at 2 p.m. ET. Click here to register.

About Dodge Data & Analytics: Dodge Data & Analytics is North America's leading provider of analytics and software-based workflow integration solutions for the construction industry. Building product manufacturers, architects, engineers, contractors, and service providers leverage Dodge to identify and pursue unseen growth opportunities and execute on those opportunities for enhanced business performance. Whether it's on a local, regional or national level, Dodge makes the hidden obvious, empowering its clients to better understand their markets, uncover key relationships, size growth opportunities, and pursue those opportunities with success. The company's construction project information is the most comprehensive and verified in the industry. Dodge is leveraging its 100-year-old legacy of continuous innovation to help the industry meet the building challenges of the future. To learn more, visit www.construction.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Chin | AFFECT Public Relations & Social Media | +1-212-398-9680, rchin@affectstrategies.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-guide-helps-owners-manage-building-project-uncertainty-300666325.html

SOURCE Dodge Data & Analytics

Related Links

http://www.construction.com

