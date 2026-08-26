New Guide Offers Christian Encouragement for Those Who Feel Overlooked, Excluded, or Left Behind in Various Stages of Life

Author addresses the emotional toll of friendship transitions and loneliness

BRISTOL, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book is addressing the surge in loneliness and exclusion, from high school lunch tables to missed wedding invitations, and the sting of being overlooked in adulthood. Using a combination of biblical texts and psychological concepts, the author shares the emotional impact of social rejection and friendship transitions to help readers navigate social rejection.

“A Note to the One Left Walking in the Grass: A Christian Encouragement for the One Overlooked and Left Behind” by Tayler Meade

In "A Note to the One Left Walking in the Grass," author, speaker, and mental health coach Tayler Meade uses a mix of Bible verses and simple psychology to help people heal from the sting of social rejection. She uses the phrase "walking in the grass" to describe the feeling of being the "backup friend," the one pushed off the sidewalk because there isn't enough room for you in the group. Instead of telling readers to get mad or blame others, the book gives simple tips on how to set boundaries, handle social anxiety, and let go of bitterness. It even introduces "breath prayers" to help calm down when old memories of being rejected start to hurt again.

"This book is a place for encouragement and self-reflection," says Meade. "I want this to be the beginning of healing and grace for you."

Meade had originally written a blog post about feeling left out after a situation that occurred in her personal life. After sharing the post, she received so many messages from girls explaining similar experiences, thanking her for writing, and asking for more content about these types of situations. The book also touches on the psychological factors behind why people exclude others and how it affects the excluded individual's mental health. It ends with a Reader's Guide that is perfect for book clubs or small church groups.

"Eventually, I realized the need for a book targeting friendships. There are so many on the market for relationships and relationship break-ups, but friendship breakups receive less attention," said Meade. "I wanted to write about this not only because I saw a need, but also because, as time went on, it became evident that God was calling me to do this."

"A Note to the One Left Walking in the Grass: A Christian Encouragement for the One Overlooked and Left Behind"

By Tayler Meade

ISBN: 9798385061983 (softcover); 9798385052073 (hardcover); 9798385061969 (e-book)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Tayler Meade, a Christian writer, blogger, mental health coach, and speaker, holds a B.A. from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tenn., an M.A. from Liberty University, Lynchburg, VA., and is currently pursuing her Ph.D. from the same institution. She is a Certified Mental and Brain Health Coach (ВСМНС, CBC), accredited by the American Association of Christian Counselors and the National Association of Christian Counselors. learn more, please visit www.taylermeade.com or www.letsgetrealwithtayler.com.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ziggy Goldfarb

[email protected]

SOURCE WestBow Press