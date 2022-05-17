New Guide on Car Insurance Coverage Published by Attorney Howard P. Lesnik, Esq.

MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a public service, Howard P. Lesnik, Esq. has published the New Jersey Car Insurance Buyer's Guide. The book is based on Mr. Lesnik's extensive experience in personal injury claims and his dismay at misleading insurance advertising. He has made the book available to anyone who wants to protect themselves and family and make the best financial decisions regarding their welfare.

"Most people incorrectly assume that if they are injured in a car accident caused by another person, that person's insurance will cover any of their medical expenses that result from the accident," Mr. Lesnik reports. "But since NJ is a pure no-fault state, your own insurance policy pays your medical bills. The minimal coverage available ($15,000) of Personal Injury Protection, referred to as PIP, actually protects insurance companies from having to pay out for injuries involving large medical expenses. Given hospital and medical costs, it does not take much for medical bills to exceed $15,000. For less than 17 cents a day, drivers can obtain an additional $235,000 in coverage to protect yourself and your loved ones," he explains.

In his book, Mr. Lesnik explains why the standard car insurance policy is preferable over the basic policy, the advantage of choosing PIP primary over Health Care Primary coverage, and his recommendation for PIP medical expense coverage. He also explains why it is important to select no limitation on lawsuits in the policy, liability coverage, Uninsured and Under-Insured Motorist (UM/ UIM) coverage, and the value of personal liability umbrella coverage and limits.

The Insurance Buyer's Guide has been released in May to prepare families facing summer road trips and inexperienced drivers on New Jersey roads during summer school breaks. And with Covid-19 restrictions lifting, families are on the move – traveling to work, visiting family and friends, and taking family excursions. In addition, several young people have gotten new drivers licenses. May is a good time to review a family's insurance coverage, prior to family road trips, school graduations, and summer break for high school and college students.

Copies of the New Jersey Car Insurance Buyer's Guide can be requested at https://mynjinjurylawyer.com/nj-car-insurance-buyers-guide/.

In addition to his personal injury practice, Mr. Lesnik has been board certified as a trial attorney by the Supreme Court of New Jersey in criminal defense – an honor attributed to only 2% of the 75,000 registered NJ lawyers. Mr. Lesnik is a graduate of Seton Hall University School of Law and specializes in personal injury and criminal defense litigation. His practice is in Mountainside NJ.

Mr. Lesnik works with clients from beginning to end of their case – from their initial phone call, all the way through negotiations, settlements and trials, when necessary. His dedication to his cases is widely praised by past clients.

The Million Dollar Advocates Forum also announced that attorney Howard P. Lesnik has been certified as a member and acknowledges his excellence in advocacy, especially for those who have been seriously injured as a result of negligence. Mr. Lesnik has settled numerous cases in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, defending victims of dog bites, commercial vehicle accidents, and highway accidents, including out-of-state drivers on the NJ Turnpike.

