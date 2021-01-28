New Guide Shares Patient Experience Trends & Innovations in Light of COVID-19

"The Shifting State of Healthcare" provides key insights for building patient trust in the era of telehealth. Tweet this

"The changes you make now to help your practice compete in the coming year can make all the difference," says Michelle Winnett, Vice President of Partner & Strategic Marketing for Ruby. "One of the most pivotal ways to plan for success is to prioritize the patient experience. Establishing processes that build trust, especially as more patients rely on digital pathways to book and receive the care they need. It's never been more important to provide warm, personalized service that creates a meaningful human connection."

Customers today show a clear preference for providers who can offer a safe and convenient healthcare experience, with two-thirds of patients claiming they're more likely to switch providers now than before COVID . Ruby's guide outlines several methods for combating patient churn while also avoiding staff burnout, including:

Enhancing convenience through telehealth solutions

Augmenting staff with professional, secure customer experience services like virtual receptionists

Offering online communication channels such as live website chat to address FAQs, provide safety information, and schedule appointments

The guide, "The Shifting State of Healthcare: Innovations to Help Your Practice Compete," is available for free at www.ruby.com/guide-the-shifting-state-of-healthcare/

