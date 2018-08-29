New Guidebook Series Wins Gold Medal for Literature

DETROIT, NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Folkteller Publishing has been honored with a Mom's Choice Gold Medal for Excellence in Young Adult Fantasy Fiction.

The Mom's Choice Awards ranks the new "Excerpts from an Unknown Guidebook Series" among the Best in family-friendly storytelling and entertainment. The first book in the series, "Phases of the Moon," has earned the prestigious Mom's Choice Award®.

Mom's Choice Award Gold Seal Excerpts from an Unknown Guidebook: Book I - Phases of the Moon

Having been rigorously evaluated by a panel of MCA evaluators, this fantasy series was deemed to be among the best transmedia entertainment properties for families.

The MCA evaluation process uses a propriety methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost.

"We are thrilled to earn the Golden Seal of Approval from the Mom's Choice Awards," says Stephen Sadler, one of the partners in Folktellers Publishing. "This award is a great beginning for the story of this new franchise. We are looking forward to sharing our entire series and opening up our entire entertainment universe to fans of all ages."

"Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services," explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom's Choice Awards. "We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality and also a great value."

About Folktellers

Our vision is simple:

Stories have the power to change the world and are meant to be shared.

Our mission is to create and promote storytelling experiences that encourage people to engage with stories across many different types of entertainment media. Stories have the power to help us all learn, grow and communicate in very meaningful ways, so let's begin...

Folktellers is built upon the art of storytelling through transmedia entertainment.

About the Mom's Choice Awards®

The Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services.

Learn more about the Mom's Choice Awards by visiting their website: https://www.MomsChoiceAwards.com.

