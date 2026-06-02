New Gulfport Senior Foundation Partnership with Duke Energy Brings $30,000 Investment in Emergency Preparedness for Gulfport Seniors

Funds will strengthen emergency preparedness efforts for vulnerable seniors across Gulfport and Pinellas County

GULFPORT, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gulfport Senior Foundation has been awarded a $30,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to launch a new Senior Emergency Preparedness Initiative designed to help vulnerable seniors better prepare for hurricanes, extreme weather, and emergency situations across Pinellas County.

Gulfport Senior Foundation Partnership with Duke Energy Brings $30,000 Investment

The initiative will provide critical preparedness resources, education, and outreach support for older adults, with a focus on low-income, homebound, and high-risk seniors. Funding will support the distribution of 250 emergency preparedness kits, Storm Ready workshops, evacuation planning assistance, and outreach efforts designed to help seniors safely shelter in place or evacuate during severe weather events.

"This investment represents more than funding — it represents a commitment to protecting some of the most vulnerable members of our community," said Eileen Corning, Gulfport Senior Foundation President. "Through this partnership with Duke Energy, we're able to strengthen disaster preparedness efforts for seniors while building a safer, more resilient Gulfport community."

The program will also assist seniors with Special Needs Registry enrollment, develop large-print preparedness materials, and coordinate volunteer-led outreach initiatives focused on pre-storm support and wellness check-ins.

The grant acknowledges the Gulfport Senior Foundation and the City of Gulfport as growing leaders in senior disaster resilience and community preparedness efforts throughout the region. According to program materials, the initiative is designed not only to improve emergency readiness, but also to strengthen community partnerships, increase engagement, and build long-term support systems for aging residents.

"This investment is about more than preparedness — it's about making sure our neighbors feel supported, connected, and ready, no matter what this hurricane season has in store for us," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "We're proud to stand alongside our community and local seniors every day, but especially when they need it most."

The Gulfport Senior Foundation will work in coordination with the City of Gulfport and the Gulfport Senior Center to implement the initiative, expand preparedness resources available to local seniors, and support ongoing outreach efforts throughout the community.

The announcement comes as the Gulfport Senior Foundation prepares for its upcoming Stars, Stripes & Swing: America's 250 Celebration, one of the organization's largest community events focused on celebrating connection, community impact, and support for Gulfport seniors.

For more information about the Gulfport Senior Foundation and upcoming initiatives, visit https://gulfportseniorfoundation.org.

About Gulfport Senior Foundation

The Gulfport Senior Foundation exists to engage the Gulfport community, amplify its creative culture, and cultivate memorable experiences that celebrate its diversity, empower seniors, and inspire neighbors. Through community partnerships, programs, events, and outreach initiatives, the Foundation supports opportunities that strengthen connection, encourage engagement, and enhance quality of life for seniors and the broader Gulfport community.

Media Contact

Bill Griffo

Gulfport Senior Foundation

[email protected]

+1 (727) 454-1181

SOURCE Gulfport Senior Foundation