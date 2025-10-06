New HABRI and Chewy Health Study Reveals Tech-Forward Solutions to Strengthen the Human-Animal Bond

Technology that enhances communication, illuminates pet health, and addresses affordability can support the veterinary-client relationship and better meet the needs of the modern pet owner

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI), in partnership with Chewy Health, released new research on the evolving experience of pet ownership today. The survey explored challenges pet owners face, how tech-driven innovations can be part of the solution, and the essential role veterinary professionals play in supporting the human-animal bond.

The Pet Health Challenges Study, based on a nationally representative survey of over 2,000 U.S. dog and cat owners, found that the human-animal bond is incredibly strong – marking the highest average bond score ever recorded – and that the strength of the bond correlates to differences in attitude and behavior, from increased vet visits to greater adoption of pet care technologies.

The study also found that while finding, affording, and managing veterinary care remains a challenge for many pet owners, satisfaction with veterinary care is most influenced by factors like connection, communication, and trust. Satisfaction with the veterinary team rises significantly when traditional communication channels are augmented by technology, such as texting, apps, and telehealth.

"This research opens up a host of opportunities for veterinary teams to connect more deeply with pet owners," said Mita Malhotra, President of Chewy Health. "At Chewy Health, we're committed to giving veterinary professionals the tools they need to deliver more tech-forward, personalized care that helps pet owners feel confident, supported, and empowered throughout the pet health journey."

The study found that despite strong bonds, 74% of pet owners found at least one aspect of pet care "very" or "extremely" challenging, with challenges most common among Gen Z, multi-pet households, and those with older or sick pets. The research identified seven core challenge areas: Emotional Toll of Leaving Pets Alone, Vet/Health Care, Quality of Life, Pet Behavior, Pet-Inclusive Housing, Affording Care & Services, and Traveling with Pets. These areas often co-occur, highlighting the complex, interconnected nature of modern pet ownership.

"Supporting strong human-animal bonds requires a holistic approach to pet care across society," said Steven Feldman, President of HABRI. "Veterinary teams are at the center of this discussion. When the veterinary-client relationship is strong, and enhanced by technology, it serves as the foundation for successful pet care across the board."

Key findings from the study include:

The human-animal bond continues to grow stronger with 97% of pet owners saying their pet is a member of the family and 77% saying their pet is their best friend. Importantly, 90% of pet owners said that their pets have helped improve their mental or physical health.

Satisfaction with veterinary care is highest when multiple communication options are available, especially in-person visits (82%) and phone calls (75%). Clients with the highest satisfaction had veterinarians who used technology to add a third mode of communication to these traditional avenues, including e-mail, texting, apps, and telehealth.

82% of pet owners say they experience some challenges in understanding their pet's health, underscoring the importance of tools that improve communication, education, and confidence in care decisions.

The emotional toll of leaving a pet behind is the #1 challenge across all demographics, signaling a need for solutions that help pet owners feel more connected and reassured when they're away—like trusted pet sitters, cameras, or check-in tools.

Affording quality veterinary care is the #2 challenge overall. Affording care disproportionately impacts younger, lower-income, and multi-pet households. Thirty-five percent of <$60K households and 34% of multi-pet owners cite veterinary costs as a top concern.

Pet owners with the strongest human-animal bonds are significantly more likely to adopt technology solutions. Willingness to adopt tech solutions jumps from 24% among "strong bond" pet owners to over 50% among those with the "strongest bonds." Pet owners are most willing to adopt technology solutions that are focused on affording (45%), finding (44%), and managing (43%) their pets' veterinary care.

Younger pet owners, especially Gen Z, report the highest levels of care-related stress and are turning to technology for support. They use an average of 3.6 pet health tools and express interest in solutions like symptom checkers, smart feeders, robotic litter boxes, wearables, and telehealth.

Despite strong interest in pet insurance and discount cards, usage remains low. This highlights a gap between intention and action and an opportunity to better connect pet owners with affordability solutions.

Willingness to spend on pet care is strong, with 31% of pet owners agreeing that "money is no object" when it comes to spending on their pets. More than half (52%) of pet owners with the strongest bonds hold this view on pet spending.

"These findings encourage us to rethink how care is delivered, particularly for younger, highly bonded pet owners, who are deeply engaged but indicate the need for a greater level of support," Malhotra added. "Beyond cost, what matters most to pet owners is easy access to care that feels personal and empathetic."

Chewy Health and HABRI have created The Bond Factor, a guide for veterinary professionals that applies the insights from The Pet Health Challenges Survey and offers actionable next steps to support and strengthen the veterinary-client relationship and the human-animal bond.

"HABRI and Chewy Health are committed to strengthening the human-animal bond," Feldman added. "Together, we will continue to share these findings with the goal of helping to educate and prepare the veterinary profession and the pet technology industry for the evolving needs and expectations of pet owners."

Survey Methodology

The Pet Health Challenges Study was conducted via an 18-minute online survey fielded February 6–13, 2025, among 2,005 U.S. pet owners aged 18+ who own a dog or cat and are the primary decision-makers for their pet's care. The sample was nationally representative by age and gender. The survey included MaxDiff methodology to evaluate 15 technology solutions and a 14-question bond index to measure the strength of the human-animal bond. The full study is available upon request.

