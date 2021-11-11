New Hair Care Brand Wellness Therapy: Urban Therapy LLC Launches Innovative HEMP Hair Care Line Exclusively at Sally Beauty Supply Nationwide to Change the Way You Feed Your Hair

Wellness Therapy's formulas and ingredients were crafted by Urban Therapy professional stylists to revitalize your hair & scalp health and add performance to your styling needs. "We believe overall beauty starts with overall health. Consumers are embracing a 360-degree wellness lifestyle and consciousness. This product takes this into account from all angles. Natural ingredients, traditional methods and sustainable packaging all lead to a sense of harmony around the brand," says Nadine Lee Carter, head of Urban Therapy's Product Development and Brand Marketing.

About Urban Therapy

Named for a London Salon that birthed Twisted Sista, Urban Therapy supports texture hair communities across the globe! We bow down to individualism, creative expression, hair artistry and health and salute stylists and salons who inspired our consumer collections. For nearly 20 years, Urban Therapy has been unique in concept, providing effective at home salon performance-driven products in one of the world's most cosmopolitan markets. Our products serve the needs of textured hair consumers, who represent 2/3 of the world's population. Our consumer-acclaimed and award-winning products are represented across 12,000 retail stores globally.

