NEW HAIR REGROWTH STUDY BEGINS by Hair & Scalp Clinic

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Florida's Hair & Scalp Clinic Confirmed the development of a New Laser Treatment, to Stop Hair Loss and Re-Grow Hair. The Clinic is seeking participants to use this New Technology (At No Cost) to document the results. The laser is totally inconspicuous, and looks like an ordinary ball cap. Subjects wear the cap for twenty minutes three times per week. Powered by a Lithium-Ion battery the 650nm Laser has been cleared by the FDA as safe and effective. For more information and study requirements, Contact The Study Coordinator at 800 883 4247.