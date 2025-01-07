New Hair Renew Scalp Duo from Innersense Organic Beauty Delivers Clinically Proven Results in 30 Days

CONCORD, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innersense Organic Beauty , a pioneer in clean, holistic hair care, is thrilled to unveil their latest expansion to their scalp collection, the Hair Renew Scalp Hairbath and Hair Renew Soothing Conditioner, a science-backed treatment duo clinically proven to remove impurities and dead skin for a visibly clean and healthy-looking scalp in just 30 days*.

Innersense Hair Renew Scalp Hairbath and Hair Renew Soothing Conditioner

Renowned for their commitment to hair health and clean formulations, Innersense Organic Beauty's Hair Renew Scalp Hairbath and Soothing Conditioner are a treatment-style system designed to restore balance to the scalp environment and fortify strands to promote healthy hair growth. Backed by rigorous clinical studies, 82% of users reported less scalp irritation and 82% felt their scalp was more nourished from using the Hair Renew Scalp Hairbath after 30 days of use**. Ideal for weekly use, this duo enhances one's current hair care routine by creating an optimal scalp environment for hair to thrive.

The balance of the scalp's microbiome is vital for healthy hair growth and overall scalp comfort. When this balance is disrupted, it can lead to common issues like flaking, dryness, and irritation. Factors such as harsh ingredients in hair care products can disturb this delicate environment, leaving the scalp vulnerable. Innersense tackles these challenges head-on with its hero ingredient, fermented willowbark, a clinically tested anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial powerhouse. This key ingredient gently exfoliates dead skin cells, clears product buildup, and soothes irritation, restoring harmony to the scalp. Additional standout ingredients include green coffee bean extract, which boosts circulation for scalp vitality, niacinamide, which supports hair density and overall scalp vitality, and pumpkin seed oil, which hydrates and protects with antioxidant benefits.

"At Innersense, we're driven by a passion for clean beauty that delivers measurable, uncompromising results," says Greg Starkman , CEO and Founder of Innersense Organic Beauty. "Scalp care has become a hot topic, but we wanted to offer something that truly delivers on our promise of foundational hair health. The Hair Renew Scalp Hairbath and Soothing Conditioner reflect our commitment to cutting through the noise with clinically tested solutions that help customers understand the crucial link between scalp and hair health. By simplifying routines and focusing on what really matters, we're empowering individuals to achieve their healthiest hair yet."

While scalp care is not a new category for the brand, the Hair Renew Scalp Hairbath and Soothing Conditioner introduce an innovative offering designed to restore scalp health and fortify hair growth, making it an essential addition to any weekly routine. Available for $32 USD each, the hairbath is a gentle cleanser that soothes irritation, reduces flakes, and restores microbiome balance for healthier hair growth, while the conditioner deeply hydrates the scalp and strands, strengthens damaged hair, and enhances shine. Both products, also available as a duo set for $52 USD, complement Innersense's existing range of scalp treatment products, offering a unique benefit and providing a complete scalp care routine when used together.

Now available at InnersenseBeauty.com, Amazon, and Ulta.com the Hair Renew Scalp Balance Duo underscores Innersense's commitment to clean, effective, and holistic haircare solutions. Additional retailers including Credo Beauty and The Detox Market will carry the products later this month. For more information, please visit InnersenseBeauty.com .

*Based on a clinical study of 19 participants using these products for 30 days

** Based on a consumer perception study of 40 subjects over 30 days

About Innersense Organic Beauty :

Innersense Organic Beauty is a clean, sustainable hair care brand dedicated to creating the safest and most effective products for all hair types and textures. Developed by stylists Greg and Joanne Starkman, the brand's formulations feature nourishing ingredients and are processed without animal testing. Innersense uses ingredients that are sustainably sourced and prioritize the health of their clients by avoiding the use of phthalates or known endocrine disruptors. As a Certified B Corp, Innersense Organic Beauty aims to be a force for good by meeting the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility. Their diverse range of products is designed to be a ritual of self-love, supporting every unique hair care journey while promoting a healthier, more sustainable future.

SOURCE Innersense Organic Beauty