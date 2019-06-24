New Hampshire Contracts Helix TCS Company for Statewide Tracking System

DENVER, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) (the "Company") technology subsidiary, BioTrackTHC , has been awarded a contract by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services ("DHHS") to provide its Therapeutic Cannabis Program ("TCP") Patient Registry System to electronically process and track patient and caregiver card applications. The Company has a separate contract with all of the New Hampshire Alternative Treatment Centers ("ATC"), referred to as "dispensaries" in most states, for seed to sale inventory tracking. The contract's life is through December 31, 2021 and is valued at $400,000. With the addition of this contract, BioTrackTHC provides government cannabis regulatory technology to ten (10) U.S. states and territories, and was recently awarded seed to sale traceability contract extensions in Illinois, Hawaii, and Delaware.

"Our platform of critical infrastructure services has a proven track record in creating streamlined, transparent, and secure cannabis programs as we have demonstrated by empowering some of the soundest programs in the country," said Moe Afaneh, COO of BioTrackTHC. "We look forward to providing New Hampshire with the same level of industry-leading technology, service, and peace of mind that has made our other contract partners so successful."

"As the legal cannabis industry expands into new markets and the global industry matures, technology that facilitates transparency and product quality are essential to ensuring safety among the communities and longevity of the industry," said Zachary L. Venegas, Executive Chairman and CEO of Helix TCS, Inc. "We have proven our ability to empower safe and accountable cannabis programs and look forward to seeing more states start down the path of legal cannabis."

About Helix TCS, Inc.

BioTrackTHC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Helix TCS, Inc. Helix TCS, Inc. Helix TCS, Inc . (OTCQB: HLIX) is a leading provider of critical infrastructure services, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk. Through its proprietary technology suite and security services, Helix TCS provides comprehensive supply chain management, compliance tools, and asset protection for any license type in any regulated cannabis market. Helix TCS' products reach over 2,000 customer locations in 36 states and 6 countries and has processed over $18 billion in cannabis sales. For more information on Helix TCS and to sign up for investor updates, visit us at www.helixtcs.com . For more information on BioTrackTHC, visit www.biotrack.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our ability to fund our operations and pay any outstanding debt; fluctuations in our financial results; general economic risks; the volatile nature of the market for our products and services and other factors that could impact our anticipated growth; our ability to manage our growth; changes in laws and regulations regarding the cannabis industry and service providers in the cannabis industry; reliance on key personnel; our ability to compete effectively; security and other risks associated with our business; intellectual property risks; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings. Helix TCS assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Jeff Gonring

Helix TCS, Inc.

303-324-1022

press@helixtcs.com

IR Contact:

Scott Ogur

Helix TCS, Inc.

ir@helixtcs.com

SOURCE Helix TCS, Inc.

