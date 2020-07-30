New Hampshire Higher Education Loan Corporation (NHHELCO) Announces Commencement Of Consent Solicitation Process For Its 2011-1 And 2012-1 Notes

CONCORD, N.H., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Re: $522,635,000 NHHELCO Taxable Student Loan Backed Notes, Series 2011-1 (LIBOR Floating Rate Notes) CUSIP: 644617AC6 (the "2011-1 Notes")





$239,515,000 NHHELCO Taxable Student Loan Backed Notes, Series 2012-1 (LIBOR Floating Rate Notes) CUSIP: 644617AE2 (the "2012-1 Notes")

As Issuer of the 2011-1 Notes and 2012-1 Notes, New Hampshire Higher Education Loan Corporation ("NHHELCO") today announced the commencement of consent solicitations seeking consent from the holders of each of the 2011-1 Notes and the 2012-1 Notes (collectively the "Notes") to amend the respective indentures governing the Notes to permit early redemptions thereof. Pursuant to their terms, each of the indentures governing the Notes may be amended with the consent of a majority in collective aggregate principal amount of each of the 2011-1 Notes and the 2012-1 Notes, respectively.

The solicitation period ends at 5 p.m. New York City time on August 6, 2020, unless otherwise extended or terminated.

The solicitations are being made by Consent Solicitation Statements for each of the Notes dated July 30, 2020 being distributed through D. F. King & Co., Inc. as Information Agent. The Solicitation Agent for each of the Notes is RBC Capital Markets at (toll free) +1-877-381-2099 or (collect) +1-212-618-7843 or by email to [email protected] . Neither the Information Agent nor the Solicitation Agent nor their respective affiliates is making any recommendation as to whether holders of the Notes should deliver Consent in response to the respective Consent Solicitation Statement. Holders of the Notes must make their own decision as to whether to participate in the Consent Solicitation and, if so, the principal amount of Notes that they hold in respect of which to deliver Consent.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase or sell securities. The Consent Solicitations are being made only pursuant to the respective Consent Solicitation Statements and only in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law. In any jurisdiction in which the Consent Solicitation is required to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Consent Solicitation will be deemed to be made on behalf of NHHELCO by the Solicitation Agent, or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of that jurisdiction.

Contact: Daniel Coughlan

[email protected]

SOURCE New Hampshire Higher Education Loan Corporation