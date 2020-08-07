New Hampshire Higher Education Loan Corporation (NHHELCO) Announces Results Of Consent Solicitation Process For Its 2011-1 And 2012-1 Notes

CONCORD, N.H., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Re: $522,635,000 NHHELCO Taxable Student Loan Backed Notes, Series 2011-1 (LIBOR Floating Rate Notes) CUSIP: 644617AC6 (the "2011-1 Notes")





$239,515,000 NHHELCO Taxable Student Loan Backed Notes, Series 2012-1 (LIBOR Floating Rate Notes) CUSIP: 644617AE2 (the "2012-1 Notes")

As Issuer of the 2011-1 Notes and 2012-1 Notes, New Hampshire Higher Education Loan Corporation ("NHHELCO") today announced the results of consent solicitations seeking consent from the holders of each of the 2011-1 Notes and the 2012-1 Notes (collectively the "Notes") to amend the respective indentures governing the Notes to permit early redemptions thereof.

D. F. King & Co., Inc. as Information Agent reports that it received the following consents prior to the expiration of the solicitation period at 5 p.m. New York City time on August 6, 2020:

Cusip Description Principal Amount Issued Total Consenting Percentage Consenting 644617AC6 Taxable Student Loan Backed Notes, Series 2011-1, A-3 $182,635,000 $129,195,000 70.74% 644617AE2 Taxable Student Loan Backed Notes, Series 2012-1 $239,515,000 $223,565,000 93.34%

Having received the consent of holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of each of the 2011-1 Notes and the 2012-1 Notes, respectively, NHHELCO will now proceed to amend the Notes and the respective indentures to permit early redemptions thereof as described in the Consent Solicitation Statements for each of the Notes dated July 30, 2020. NHHELCO expects to redeem the Notes in full on or about August 25, 2020.

